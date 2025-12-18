Microgrid-as-a-Service Market Set to Grow USD 8.3 Billion by 2032, Led by North America's Dominant Regional Share

Microgrid-as-a-service (Maas) Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market reached USD 3.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2025–2032.Market growth is driven by rising demand for reliable and resilient power infrastructure, increasing integration of renewable energy sources, and growing adoption of decentralized energy systems across commercial, industrial, and remote applications. United States: Key Industry Developments-October 2025: Schneider Electric launched the EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex, a standardised microgrid solution for commercial and industrial use, enhancing energy efficiency, resilience, and decarbonization via integrated distributed energy resources.-June 2025: Caterpillar deployed a 750-kW microgrid on Guam to tackle grid challenges and extreme weather, boosting reliability in critical applications.Asia Pacific / Japan: Key Industry Developments-June 2025: Japan advanced MaaS adoption for earthquake resilience, with projects integrating renewables and smart grid tech in disaster-prone areas.-2025: India expanded rural electrification via MaaS under Saubhagya, powering schools and clinics in underserved regions with reliable microgrids.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-Unison Energy – acquired the microgrid system at 125 Broad Street in September 2025, enhancing resilient energy delivery and expanding its Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) footprint in urban commercial properties.-Schneider Electric and Blackstone – launched a $500M microgrid fund in 2023 with ongoing 2025 expansions, targeting C&I, education, and healthcare sectors through turnkey MaaS financing and service contracts.-ENGIE – advanced MaaS deployments in 2025 by scaling solar-powered microgrids in rural Senegal, electrifying over 150,000 people under long-term service agreements backed by EU support.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Grid Type: Grid-Connected Leads with 67.5% ShareGrid-connected microgrids hold 67.5% market share in 2024, enabling seamless integration with the main grid for reliable power backup and peak shaving.Islanded microgrids capture the rest at 32.5%, offering independence in remote areas with no grid access, ideal for resilience during outages.-By Service Type: Operations & Maintenance Drives EfficiencyEngineering & Design focuses on initial planning and customisation, forming the foundational step for deployment.Monitoring & Control/Optimisation uses real-time analytics for performance, while Software as a Service (SaaS) provides scalable digital platforms for management, growing fastest due to reduced risks.Operations & Maintenance (O&M) leads overall, ensuring long-term reliability and cost savings through ongoing support.-By End-User: Commercial & Industrial Tops AdoptionRemote end-users rely on off-grid solutions for isolated operations.Commercial & Industrial dominates with high demand for energy security and cost reduction, followed by Residential & Community for localized power.Military & Defence prioritises resilience, Utilities integrate for grid stability, and Others cover niche applications.Growth Drivers:-Energy Resilience NeedsIncreasing grid disruptions from natural disasters, cyberattacks, and climate events drive MaaS adoption, as it enables autonomous operation for critical facilities like hospitals and data centers.Businesses prioritize uninterrupted power to minimize downtime and operational losses.-Renewable Energy ShiftFalling costs of solar PV, wind, and battery storage, combined with decarbonization goals, fuel hybrid microgrid deployments without heavy upfront investments.AI-optimized energy management enhances efficiency in integrating renewables.-Economic AccessibilityThe as-a-service model eliminates capex through subscriptions, PPAs, or leases, making microgrids viable for commercial, industrial, and municipal users.Predictable opex and energy savings offset costs while meeting ESG targets.-Technological InnovationsProgress in AI, machine learning for load forecasting, and next-gen batteries improves microgrid performance and scalability.Smart controls and software enable predictive maintenance and peak shaving.-Policy and Market ExpansionGovernment incentives, EU clean energy mandates, and off-grid electrification in emerging regions accelerate MaaS in urban resilience and underserved areas.High-growth segments include C&I (44.8% share) and remote communities.Regional Insights:-North America leads the Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) market with the highest regional share, driven by advanced infrastructure, high adoption in the U.S., and supportive policies for energy resilience. In 2024, the region dominated globally, with projections indicating continued leadership through 2029 due to robust demand in commercial and industrial sectors.-Asia Pacific follows as the second-largest market, capturing around 40.54% share in 2024 and valued at USD 1.35 billion, fueled by rapid urbanization, government initiatives in China and India, and the fastest growth rate at over 15% CAGR.-Europe ranks third, benefiting from sustainability goals and grid modernization efforts in countries like Germany and the UK, though specific share figures trail behind North America and Asia Pacific amid steady but slower expansion.Key Players:Schneider Electric | Siemens | ABB | GE Vernova | Eaton | Engie | PowerSecure, Inc. | Aggreko | Caterpillar | Spirae, LLCKey Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market:-Schneider Electric reported USD 1.2 billion in energy management and microgrid revenues in 2025, with MaaS deployments expanding 25% YoY across industrial clients.-Siemens generated USD 950 million from smart grid and microgrid services, including new remote MaaS software for smaller operators achieving 18% efficiency gains.-ABB achieved USD 800 million in electrification products tied to MaaS, supporting over 50 islanded microgrid projects globally in 2025.-GE Vernova recorded USD 700 million in power generation and MaaS solutions, with hybrid renewable integrations growing 30% for commercial sectors.-Eaton delivered USD 650 million in power management revenues linked to MaaS, featuring advanced monitoring services adopted by 15% more utilities year-over-year.Conclusion:The Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) market is poised for transformative growth, enabling resilient and sustainable energy ecosystems worldwide. As utilities and enterprises prioritise decentralisation, MaaS will bridge the gap between renewables integration and grid reliability. Ultimately, it promises cost efficiencies and energy independence in an era of escalating climate challenges.

