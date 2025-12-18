Dr. Garcia Schedules Level 1 & 2 Biomagnetism Seminar for April 2026 in New Jersey

A hands-on biomagnetism training session demonstrating practical protocols used in biomagnetic pair therapy as taught through Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism educational programs. Participants observe a live demonstration of biomagnetic pair therapy during an in-person educational seminar organized by Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism. An instructor leads a classroom-based biomagnetism training session, explaining muscle testing and measurement techniques as part of Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism educational programs.

New seminar offers in‑depth theoretical and practical training in biomagnetic pair therapy for participants worldwide.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Garcia has announced its upcoming two‑level Biomagnetism seminar (Level 1 & 2) scheduled for April 2026, to be held in New Jersey. The seminar is open to individuals interested in understanding and applying the principles of biomagnetic pair therapy — a modality developed by Dr. Goiz and further advanced by Dr. Luis F. Garcia.

Seminar Overview:

The seminar covers both Level 1 and Level 2 of the biomagnetism curriculum, providing foundational knowledge and advanced protocols.

According to the seminar information page, attendees will engage in classroom-based instruction coupled with practical demonstrations and hands-on practice. The curriculum is designed to teach the theoretical basis and application methods of biomagnetic pair placement.

The seminar format offers an opportunity for in-person learning, allowing participants to directly observe and practice under the supervision of Dr.Garcia — a contrast to the online-only format of other courses.

Purpose and Accessibility:

Dr. Garcia states that this seminar aims to make training in biomagnetic therapy accessible to a broader audience, including both beginners and experienced practitioners seeking to deepen their understanding. The in-person format is intended to facilitate direct interaction, demonstration of protocols, and peer learning — components considered essential in mastering the practical aspects of biomagnetism. This holistic approach to wellness, including biomagnetism therapy, can complement many other healing practices.

Registration and Additional Information:

Interested individuals can register or request further details through the official seminar webpage. The seminar page provides information on dates, location, curriculum outline, and logistical requirements for attendees.

About Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism:

Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism provides educational programs in biomagnetic pair therapy, as developed by Dr. Luis F. Garcia. Through seminars and training courses, the organization offers structured instruction covering both theoretical foundations and practical protocols of biomagnetism. Both in-person seminars and online training, make the modality accessible to a global audience.

