25,000-Vehicle Study Shows Catalytic Converters Could Return Millions in Value to Junk-Car Sellers in the US

New 25,000-Car Study Shows Converter Status Drives US Junk-Car Prices

VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide catalytic converter study based on 25,000 junk-car purchases across the United States shows that converters have become one of the strongest determinants of a vehicle’s final junk-car value, often outweighing age, mileage, and cosmetic condition.Published by ByeCar , the study analyzes real transaction data alongside public information on metal markets, scrap pricing, and catalytic-converter theft trends. Its findings confirm that whether a vehicle still has its original catalytic converter can change a seller’s payout by hundreds of dollars and, in some cases, by more than half the car’s total value.Catalytic converters contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, metals that reached record highs between 2019 and 2022. As prices surged, converter scrap values rose sharply, driving a parallel increase in theft. According to insurance-industry data, catalytic-converter theft claims increased by more than 1,600% between 2019 and 2022, then fell significantly in 2023 and early 2024.“Our data shows a direct chain that many sellers don’t see,” said a ByeCar representative involved in the research. “Global precious-metal prices influence scrap converter prices, which then shape junk-car offers at the local level. When a converter is missing, that value doesn’t disappear, but it’s simply transferred away from the car owner.”Key findings from the 25,000-vehicle dataset include:● Missing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) catalytic converters reduced junk-car offers by 30% to 60%, depending on vehicle type.● Hybrids and heavy-duty trucks showed the largest dollar differences, with intact converters adding up to $520 more per vehicle in ByeCar’s sample.● Across all transactions analyzed, missing converters accounted for an estimated $1.7 million in lost value to sellers.● Aftermarket converters provided partial value but consistently underperformed OEM units due to lower platinum-group-metal content.● The decline in theft during 2023 and early 2024 means more vehicles are now reaching the end of their life with converters intact, improving payouts for sellers.The study also places current trends in a historical context. During the years when rhodium and palladium prices peaked, converter scrap values increased in step, creating a strong incentive for organized theft networks. Federal prosecutions and insurance data now suggest that this wave has begun to recede, changing the economics of the junk-car market going into 2025 and 2026.“This research builds on our earlier work examining the broader junk-car economy ,” the ByeCar representative added. “We believe end-of-life vehicles hide more value than most owners realize. This study shows that the catalytic converter sits at the center of that hidden value.”The full report answers common questions from vehicle owners, including why converter prices are so high in the US, how missing converters affect offers, why hybrids and trucks carry higher converter value, and how theft trends influence junk-car pricing today. It combines national theft statistics, live scrap price ranges, metal market history, and real transaction data to present a clear picture of converter economics.As theft rates continue to decline, the study suggests that now may be a favorable moment for sellers whose vehicles still have their original converters, particularly hybrids, SUVs, and work trucks.About ByeCarByeCar is a nationwide junk-car buyer operating across the United States. The company purchases end-of-life vehicles in all conditions and provides cash offers based on real-time market data. In addition to buying junk cars, ByeCar conducts independent market research on the US junk-car environment, aiming to improve transparency and help vehicle owners understand what their cars are truly worth.For more information or to read the complete study, visit ByeCar.com.

