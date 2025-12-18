UAE President opens Games of Future Abu Dhabi 2025 in presence of Azerbaijani President, UAE guests

WAM 1 WAM 2 WAM 3 WAM 4

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- *Source: Emirates News Agency ( WAM )*UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today inaugurated Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, which is being held from 18 to 23 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in the presence of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.His Highness welcomed all participants in Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, wishing them success in their competitions.He affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the event highlights its growing role as a global centre for innovation in future sports, a field that brings together athletic competition and cutting-edge technology to meet the ambitions of the next generation. His Highness also noted that the event provides a platform for youth from around the world to engage in dialogue, build mutual understanding, and compete in a spirit of friendship in the UAE.The opening ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President on Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Her Excellency Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, heads of participating delegations, and guests of the UAE.More than 850 athletes from over 60 countries will compete in the event, combining the excitement of live sport with the strategy, precision, and innovation of digital gameplay. This edition brings together the most diverse and competitive line-up yet in the world of hybrid sports, where physical ability meets digital skill and traditional athletics blends seamlessly with advanced gaming.The opening ceremony featured the UAE national anthem, visual displays, storytelling elements highlighting the athletes, and segments incorporating advanced technologies.In his opening speech, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai underlined the UAE’s commitment to innovation, youth empowerment, and the advancement of future sports. He noted that hosting Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as a global centre for hybrid sports that unite the digital and physical worlds.His Excellency stated, “This event is about more than competition. The Games of the Future reflects how today’s generation already lives, learns, and competes — moving seamlessly between physical and digital worlds. By hosting this event, Abu Dhabi is creating a platform that recognises young talent, builds future-ready skills, and connects sport with innovation in a meaningful way.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.