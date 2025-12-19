Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025_Segments.webp Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025_Region.webp

The Business Research Company's Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Industrial Real Estate Market to Surpass $347 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Specialty Trade Contractors market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $8,271 billion by 2029, with Industrial Real Estate to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $20,447 billion by 2029, the Industrial Real Estate market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Industrial Real Estate Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial real estate market in 2029, valued at $132,842 million. The market is expected to grow from $96,106 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growth in manufacturing activities and a rise in construction activities.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial Real Estate Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the industrial real estate market in 2029, valued at $85,683 million. The market is expected to grow from $69,200 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growth in manufacturing activities and increasing investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Industrial Real Estate Market in 2029?

The industrial real estate market is segmented by product into industrial, retail, office and warehousing. The warehousing market will be the largest segment of the industrial real estate market segmented by product, accounting for 45% or $155,263 million of the total in 2029. The warehousing market will be supported by the e-commerce boom, manufacturing expansion and infrastructural advancements.

The industrial real estate market is segmented by size into small, medium and large. The small market will be the largest segment of the industrial real estate market segmented by size, accounting for 46% or $160,939 million of the total in 2029. The small market will be supported by increased manufacturing activities, government initiatives and a robust demand for warehousing and logistics spaces.

The industrial real estate market is segmented by application into manufacturing, distribution, logistics, research and development, data centers and other applications. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the industrial real estate market segmented by application, accounting for 30% or $102,662 million of the total in 2029. The manufacturing market will be supported by technological integration, strategic government initiatives and evolving supply chain models.

What is the expected CAGR for the Industrial Real Estate Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the industrial real estate market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial Real Estate Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial real estate market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial location, operations and supply chain strategy worldwide.

Increasing E-Commerce Growth - The increasing e-commerce growth will become a key driver of growth in the industrial real estate market by 2029. Industrial real estate is essential for the e-commerce industry as it provides warehouses, fulfilment centers and distribution hubs that enable efficient storage, processing and rapid delivery of goods to customers. With the increasing demand for faster shipping and streamlined logistics, strategically located industrial properties help e-commerce businesses optimize supply chains and enhance operational efficiency. As a result, the increasing e-commerce growth is anticipated to contributing to a 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Supply Chain Optimization - The supply chain optimization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial real estate market by 2029. Supply chain optimization enhances industrial real estate by increasing demand for strategically located warehouses, distribution centers and logistics hubs, ensuring efficient inventory management and faster deliveries. This leads to improved space utilization, reduced operational costs and stronger market competitiveness for businesses. Consequently, the supply chain optimization is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Cold Storage And Logistics Growth - The cold storage and logistics growth within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the industrial real estate market by 2029. Cold storage and logistics are significantly driving growth in the industrial real estate sector due to rising demand for temperature-controlled facilities. With the expansion of e-commerce, particularly in the grocery and pharmaceutical sectors, companies require specialized warehouses to store and distribute perishable goods efficiently. This demand has accelerated investments in modern cold storage infrastructure, increasing the need for larger, strategically located properties near urban centers to facilitate quicker delivery times. Therefore, the cold storage and logistics growth is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Support - The favorable government support will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the industrial real estate market by 2029. Favourable government support, such as tax incentives, infrastructure investments and streamlined regulations, enhances industrial real estate by attracting businesses, reducing operational costs and encouraging development. These policies drive economic growth, boost demand for industrial properties and facilitate the expansion of manufacturing, logistics and warehousing sectors. Consequently, the favorable government support is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Real Estate Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the warehousing industrial real estate market, the small-scale industrial real estate market, and the industrial real estate for manufacturing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $111 billion in market value by 2029, driven by expanding e commerce and logistics operations, growing demand for small and flexible industrial spaces, and increasing integration of manufacturing facilities with high-spec real estate solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced industrial strategies, smart infrastructure, and technology-enabled operations, fueling transformative growth within the broader industrial real estate industry.

The warehousing industrial real estate market is projected to grow by $47,409 million, the small-scale industrial real estate market by $40,505 million, and the industrial real estate for manufacturing market by $22,674 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

