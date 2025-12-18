Advanced Recycling Technologies Market Set to Reach USD 6,381.0 Million by 2031, Led by North America's 42% Market Share

Advanced Recycling Technologies Market

Advanced Recycling Technologies Market revolutionizes plastic waste management with innovative chemical and enzymatic processes, enabling infinite recyclability.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Advanced Recycling Technologies Market reached USD 269.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6,381.0 million by 2031, growing at a strong CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period 2024–2031.Market growth is driven by increasing regulatory mandates for waste reduction, rising adoption of circular economy models, and growing demand for sustainable alternatives to virgin plastics and materials. Additionally, rapid advancements in chemical recycling technologies, higher investments in recycling infrastructure, and strong government and corporate sustainability initiatives are further accelerating market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/advanced-recycling-technologies-market United States: Key Industry Developments-November 2025: ExxonMobil launched a commercial-scale advanced recycling facility in Texas using pyrolysis technology to convert plastic waste into high-quality feedstock for new plastics production, boosting circular economy efforts.-October 2025: Agilyx partnered with a major US refiner to deploy solvent-based advanced recycling systems for polystyrene, achieving over 90% yield rates and targeting expanded capacity by year-end.-September 2025: Loop Industries achieved first commercial output from its PET depolymerization plant in Ohio, enabling infinite recyclability of bottles with partnerships from Coca-Cola and Danone.Asia Pacific / Japan: Key Industry Developments-November 2025: Japan's Ministry of Environment funded a national consortium for chemical recycling pilots, integrating AI sorting to process 50,000 tons of mixed plastics annually across facilities in Tokyo and Osaka.-September 2025: Kao Corporation introduced enzymatic recycling tech for polyester textiles in its Yokohama plant, reducing energy use by 40% and aligning with Japan's carbon neutrality goals.-August 2025: Unicharm expanded advanced recycling operations in Japan with government subsidies for depolymerization of absorbent hygiene products, aiming for 30% recycled content by 2026.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-Indorama Ventures commits to advanced recycling expansion: In December 2025, Indorama Ventures PCL, a global chemical producer, reaffirmed its commitment to significantly expanding its advanced recycling capacity across Europe and Asia to meet both internal sustainability targets and growing customer demand for recycled content.-BASF India signs agreement for renewable energy: In November 2025, BASF India signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for a hybrid solar and wind farm. This investment in green energy supports the energy-intensive nature of advanced recycling processes.-Singapore prepares for large-scale methanol bunkering: In November 2025, Singapore announced it would start issuing licenses for methanol fuel suppliers. This infrastructure development supports green methanol production, which can be sourced from advanced recycling of waste, creating a clear end-market.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Technology: Pyrolysis/Cracking Leads with Dominant SharePyrolysis/Cracking holds 54.6% market share in 2024, excelling in scalability and processing mixed plastic waste into valuable naphtha and fuel oils, fueled by investments from firms like Plastic Energy and Brightmark.Gasification follows, converting waste into syngas for versatile energy applications.Depolymerization breaks polymers into monomers for high-purity recycling, while Others (e.g., microwave) offer niche innovations.-By Process Output: Wax Residue Commands Top PositionWax Residue leads the segment, derived from pyrolysis for use in lubricants and chemicals, driving market expansion.Naphtha supports petrochemical feedstocks, Heavy Gas Oil targets fuels, both enabling circular economy outputs.-By End-User: Packaging Dominates Amid Broad DemandPackaging captures the largest share due to massive plastic consumption and sustainability mandates.Building and Construction uses recycled materials for durable applications, Consumer Electronics demands high-quality inputs, Automotive advances circular parts, Healthcare ensures sterile reusables, Others cover textiles and more.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=advanced-recycling-technologies-market Growth Drivers:-Regulatory PressuresStringent global regulations on plastic waste and landfill bans compel industries to adopt advanced solutions like chemical and enzymatic recycling. Governments in Europe and Asia-Pacific enforce circular economy mandates, accelerating technology deployment.-Technological InnovationsBreakthroughs in AI-optimized sorting, novel catalysts, and pyrolysis processes enhance efficiency and scalability. These advancements lower costs and enable recycling of complex, contaminated plastics previously deemed unrecyclable.-Circular Economy ShiftRising emphasis on resource recovery reduces reliance on virgin plastics, supported by corporate commitments like Unilever's targets. This model promotes sustainable material loops across packaging and consumer goods sectors.-Consumer and ESG DemandGrowing public awareness of plastic pollution drives demand for eco-friendly products. Brands leverage recycled content to meet CSR goals and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.-Strategic InvestmentsPartnerships, such as Chevron Phillips with Plastic Energy, expand chemical recycling capacity. Increasing venture funding and policy incentives bolster commercialization and market penetration.Regional Insights:-North America holds the largest market share in the Advanced Recycling Technologies Market at approximately 42%, driven by robust regulatory frameworks, significant investments from petrochemical giants, and advanced R&D in chemical recycling infrastructure.-Europe follows with a strong position, benefiting from stringent EU circular economy policies and high adoption rates of pyrolysis and depolymerization technologies amid plastic waste reduction mandates.-Asia Pacific captures around 35% share and exhibits the fastest growth, propelled by rapid urbanization in China and India, government incentives for sustainable waste management, and expanding recycling facilities.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/advanced-recycling-technologies-market Key Players:Honeywell International Inc. | Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC | Synova | Erema Group | Brightmark | Sierra International Machinery | Metso Outotec Corporation | Machinex Industries Inc. | Vecoplan AG | Tomra Systems ASAKey Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Advanced Recycling Technologies Market:-Erema Group achieved EUR 380 million in total revenues for the financial year 2023/24, driven by sales of 290 extruders and add-on components for plastics recycling solutions.-Erema Group reported EUR 330 million in group revenue for the financial year 2024/25, with its systems enabling the recycling of around 26 million tonnes of plastic waste worldwide.-Honeywell International Inc. leads as a major player in advanced recycling technologies, contributing to the market's projected growth to USD 6,381.0 million by 2031 at a 48.5% CAGR.-Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC ranks among top global competitors, focusing on innovations in chemical recycling processes within the expanding market.-TOMRA Systems ASA operates as a key provider of sorting technologies essential for advanced recycling, supporting the industry's shift toward high-quality material recovery.Conclusion:The Advanced Recycling Technologies Market is poised to revolutionize waste management by enabling chemical and enzymatic processes that break down plastics into reusable monomers, reducing landfill dependency. With regulatory pressures for circular economies and corporate sustainability goals intensifying, these technologies promise scalable solutions for plastic pollution while cutting virgin material demand. Overall, strategic investments and innovation will drive widespread adoption, fostering a greener future for global recycling infrastructure.Related Reports:1. Metal Recycling Market - expected to reach US$92.2 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.2. Plastic Recycling Market - expected to reach USD 60.2 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.