VetMew, the AI-powered Pet Health Support App, Officially Launches in North American Market

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetMew, an AI-powered pet health support application, today announced its official launch in the North American market. The app delivers a groundbreaking tool designed to empower pet owners with immediate, accurate, and personalized AI-driven pet health guidance, directly addressing the region's growing pet care challenges.VetMew is a dedicated pet health support app that offers 24/7 access to AI-powered pet care insights and personalized wellness suggestions. Powered by an advanced large language model trained on extensive veterinary knowledge, VetMew provides tailored educational information through a unique digital profile for each pet—supporting its “One Pet, One Profile” approach to care personalization.The core of the VetMew experience is its proprietary large language model named Elven LLM. Trained on a diverse collection of veterinary literature and anonymized clinical data, the model is capable of identifying over 320 distinct diseases. Furthermore, it provides users with fact-based explanations and tailored wellness suggestions by considering user input, pet history, and context, allowing VetMew to pinpoint a pet's health issues, offering reliable preliminary guidance and peace of mind to pet owners.Another key competitive advantage lies in VetMew's advanced multi-modal interactions via text, voice and images. The app incorporates powerful image recognition technology, enabling it to rapidly and accurately analyze a wide array of pet-related images. It goes beyond superficial analysis by identifying substances in vomit, assessing the traits of feces and urine, and then correlating these visual findings with its vast historical data and professional veterinary knowledge base. By integrating this information with the pet's age, breed, and dietary habits, VetMew can precisely identify health issues and provide actionable recommendations for users in a short time.Key features of the VetMew app include:•Precise AI Clinic: Instant, data-driven consultations for pet health concerns.•Unique Health Profile: A personalized health profile for each pet that tracks individual needs over time.•Holistic Health Management: A centralized tool to manage vaccination schedules, deworming records, dietary plans, and more.The decision to enter North America stems from a deep understanding of local market needs. "Many pet owners here face significant challenges, from high veterinary costs and long appointment wait times to difficulty accessing immediate advice for minor concerns," said Luke Lv, Founder of VetMew. "VetMew is poised to alleviate pressure on the pet healthcare system by offering a reliable, accessible, and intelligent first line of defense for pet wellness."The VetMew app will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the United States. To download the app and learn more, visit the official VetMew website: https://global.vetmew.net About VetMew:VetMew is a pet health support app that offers 24/7 access to AI-powered pet care insights and personalized wellness suggestions. Powered by an advanced large language model trained on extensive veterinary knowledge, VetMew provides tailored educational information through a unique digital profile for each pet—supporting its “One Pet, One Profile” approach to care personalization. The app supports multi-modal interactions via text, voice and images, and assists in over 320 pet diseases diagnosis and treatment recommendations.Disclaimer:VetMew is not a substitute for professional veterinary diagnosis or treatment. Elven LLM is optimized to increase the relevance and clarity of pet health information—but it does not provide medical diagnoses and should not replace a licensed veterinarian’s advice.Contact:Simon CaoChief Operating Officerbd@vetmew.com

