Accurate Home and Commercial Services Expands Energy and FHA/HUD Inspection Solutions Across Greater Houston

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accurate Home and Commercial Services is expanding its inspection solutions across Greater Houston. The company now provides a wider range of residential and commercial inspections that support clients during purchases, sales, new construction, and compliance related reviews. These services help homeowners, buyers, investors, builders, and lenders gain a clear understanding of the current condition of a property without making assumptions about future performance.The expanded services include residential and commercial inspections, energy related reviews, FHA inspections, HUD 92051 reporting, and new construction phase inspections. Each service is designed to help clients develop a clearer view of structural conditions, safety considerations, accessibility needs, and areas where energy loss may occur. The company’s approach centers on reporting findings as they appear on site and supporting informed decision making throughout the process.The inspection team is led by Larry Fleming, a code certified commercial building inspector and code certified residential inspector. As a Registered Accessibility Specialist, Larry brings more than 26 years of experience in inspections, building codes, accessibility requirements, and energy related standards. His background supports reviews that align with regulatory expectations and long term property considerations.“Our goal is to move past a simple checklist,” said Larry Fleming, lead inspector at Accurate Home and Commercial Services. “When we review a home or commercial property, whether it involves an energy inspection, an FHA related review, or HUD 92051 compliance, we want clients to understand what we observed and why it matters. Clear information helps them move forward with greater confidence.”Accurate Home and Commercial Services conducts home energy inspections that help identify areas where insulation, HVAC performance, or the building envelope may be contributing to higher utility use. The company supports FHA related reviews for transactions that require minimum property standards. HUD related inspections and HUD Form 92051 reporting are available for new construction and repair verification. New construction phase inspections, including foundation, framing, and final reviews, highlight code related considerations before closing. Residential and commercial inspections for existing properties are also available to help clients understand the conditions observed during the inspection.The company serves Porter, New Caney, Kingwood, Humble, The Woodlands, Spring, Splendora, Cleveland, Baytown, Pasadena, Clear Lake, and the broader Greater Houston region. With strong knowledge of local building practices and growth patterns, Accurate Home and Commercial Services adapts its inspection approach to the needs of clients across these communities.The company receives digital support from Scale by SEO , a Harlingen-based digital marketing agency that assists businesses and nonprofit organizations with search engine optimization, strategic content development, and targeted digital campaigns.About Accurate Home and Commercial ServicesAccurate Home and Commercial Services is a Houston area inspection firm that provides residential and commercial inspections, energy related reviews, new construction phase inspections, and FHA and HUD related inspection services. Accurate Home and Commercial Services operates from its office at 18376 Cooper Rd, Conroe, TX 77302 and can be reached by phone at (281) 745 0234 or by email at homeoffice.doublelf@gmail.com.About Scale by SEOScale by SEO is a digital marketing agency located in Harlingen, Texas, offering search engine optimization, strategic content development, and targeted digital marketing services for businesses and nonprofit organizations. The firm provides customized strategies that help organizations expand their online presence through structured SEO planning and ongoing digital support. Scale by SEO is located at 221 E. Van Buren Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550 and can be reached at +1 956 300 7644 or at info@scalebyseo.com.

