DEEPAL And Al Tayer Motors Launch The G318 In The UAE

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEEPAL, the electric mobility brand under Changan Automobile , has launched the DEEPAL G318 in the UAE, expanding its regional lineup in partnership with Al Tayer Motors , its exclusive importer and distributor. The model was unveiled on November 18 at Nara Oasis, Nara Desert Escape in Dubai.The launch of the G318 follows the regional introduction of the DEEPAL S05 and S07 and marks the brand’s third vehicle entry into the UAE market within a year. The move reflects Changan Automobile’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East as demand grows for alternative powertrain solutions that balance efficiency with versatility.The DEEPAL G318 is built around a range-extended hybrid system combining electric drive with a petrol-powered generator. The configuration is designed to support both urban driving and extended journeys, including off-road conditions common across the UAE landscape. According to the manufacturer, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and prioritises energy efficiency through an optimised fuel-to-electric conversion system.“The G318 reflects our approach to developing vehicles that address practical mobility needs while supporting the transition toward lower-emission transportation,” said Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan Automobile’s Middle East and Africa Division.From a design perspective, the G318 adopts DEEPAL’s Meteorolite Cutting design language, characterised by geometric lines and an elevated body profile. Inside, the cabin features a digital-focused layout with a central control screen, integrated connectivity functions, and sound insulation aimed at enhancing driving comfort.The vehicle is equipped with adaptive suspension technology and an intelligent terrain management system that automatically adjusts driving parameters based on road conditions. Safety features include multiple airbags, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a panoramic camera system designed to support visibility during low-speed and off-road manoeuvres.Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors, said: “The introduction of the G318 adds another option to the UAE market for customers exploring electrified mobility solutions that offer flexibility for varied driving environments.”In the UAE, the DEEPAL G318 is available from AED 129,900 and comes with a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, alongside an eight-year or 150,000 km battery warranty. Customers can access the vehicle through Al Tayer Motors’ sales network and digital platforms.The launch represents another step in Changan Automobile’s broader regional strategy to introduce electrified vehicles tailored to local driving conditions, infrastructure, and consumer preferences.

