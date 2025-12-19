Trends and Analysis of the Decorative Rugs Market by Application, Industry, Region & Segment with Forecast through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Rugs Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Rugs Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decorative rugs market has been gaining significant traction as consumers seek to enhance their living spaces with stylish and functional floor coverings. With evolving consumer preferences and increasing interest in interior design, this market is set to experience noteworthy expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key players, and regional outlook shaping the decorative rugs industry.

Growth and Size Estimates for the Decorative Rugs Market

The decorative rugs market has shown robust growth in recent years, moving from $3.8 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $4.04 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the past period is largely fueled by the rise of e-commerce platforms, a growing trend in home renovations, increased disposable incomes, heightened consumer awareness related to economic growth, and shifting consumer preferences.

Download a free sample of the decorative rugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18330&type=smp

Looking ahead, the decorative rugs market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching a market value of $5.29 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.0%. This future growth is driven by factors such as a deeper understanding of the importance of interior design, increased spending on holidays, a stronger preference for sustainable products, and improved accessibility and convenience for purchasing decorative rugs. Key market trends likely to influence this expansion include innovative materials and designs, the incorporation of eco-friendly and sustainable components, the emergence of smart rugs integrated with technology, and a growing demand for rugs that are both durable and weather-resistant.

Understanding Decorative Rugs and Their Appeal

Decorative rugs serve primarily as floor coverings that add a decorative flair and aesthetic appeal to interiors. They come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors, patterns, and materials, allowing them to either complement or boldly accentuate any room’s décor. Their versatility in design makes them adaptable across different styles and settings, making them a sought-after accessory for enhancing the look and feel of homes and other spaces.

View the full decorative rugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-rugs-global-market-report

Key Factors Boosting Growth in the Decorative Rugs Market

The rising focus on home décor and interior design is a major factor propelling the decorative rugs market forward. Interior design efforts aim to improve indoor environments by creating attractive and functional spaces that reflect personal style through choices in color schemes, furniture, and layouts. This growing interest stems from a desire to customize living areas, increases in disposable income, and social media trends showcasing stylish interiors. Decorative rugs play a vital role in this trend by adding color, texture, warmth, and comfort, helping define spaces while either standing out as statement pieces or blending harmoniously with other furniture.

For example, in March 2024, the Furniture Industry Research Association, a UK-based organization, reported that the UK’s furniture and furnishings sector reached a manufacturing turnover of £11.35 billion ($14.69 billion) in 2022, up 10% from the previous year. This data highlights the expanding importance of home décor and interior design, which in turn is boosting demand for decorative rugs.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in Decorative Rugs

In 2024, North America dominated the decorative rugs market in terms of size. The market report also covers major geographies including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, regions such as Asia-Pacific are anticipated to experience some of the fastest growth rates due to rising urbanization, increasing consumer spending power, and growing awareness of interior design trends.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Decorative Rugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/independent-artists-and-performing-art-companies-global-market

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-concrete-global-market-report

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-coatings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.