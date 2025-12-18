AI in Nutraceuticals Market to Reach US$2.48 Billion by 2032, Driven by Personalized Nutrition and AI Formulation

Global AI in Nutraceuticals Market

AI-driven solutions are reshaping the nutraceutical industry, optimizing product formulation, personalized nutrition, and quality assurance globally.

AI adoption is transforming nutraceuticals, enabling personalized nutrition, efficient formulation, quality assurance, and supply chain optimization for faster, safer product delivery.” — Sai Teja Thota | Research Head

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global AI in Nutraceuticals Market was valued at US$1.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.48 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.19% during 2025–2032, according to DataM Intelligence. Dietary supplements dominate the product type segment due to high consumer adoption and the need for targeted nutritional solutions. North America leads the regional market, benefiting from technological advancements, high AI adoption, and strong demand for personalized nutrition.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market The global AI in nutraceuticals market is experiencing significant growth as companies leverage artificial intelligence to enhance product development, formulation, and quality assurance processes. AI technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics are transforming dietary supplements and functional foods, enabling manufacturers to improve efficacy, safety, and personalization. Increasing consumer demand for personalized nutrition, coupled with regulatory requirements for quality and safety, is driving the adoption of AI-based solutions across the nutraceutical value chain.Key Highlights from the Report➤ AI adoption in nutraceuticals is driven by personalized nutrition and formulation optimization➤ Machine learning and predictive analytics dominate the technology segment➤ Dietary supplements represent the largest product type segment➤ Cloud-based AI solutions are increasingly preferred for scalability and integration➤ Quality control and safety assurance are major applications of AI in nutraceuticals➤ North America holds the largest regional market, with Asia Pacific expected to grow rapidlyMarket SegmentationBy Product Type, the market includes dietary supplements and functional foods. Dietary supplements dominate due to strong consumer demand and the ability to target specific health needs. Functional foods are also growing as consumers seek integrated nutrition solutions with health benefits.By Application, AI is used in product formulation, personalized nutrition, quality control & safety assurance, supply chain optimization, and other areas. Personalized nutrition is gaining traction as AI enables precise nutrient recommendations based on individual profiles.By Technology, the market includes AI and machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, predictive analytics, deep learning, and others. Machine learning and predictive analytics are leading due to their effectiveness in analyzing large datasets for product development and quality management.By Deployment Mode, AI solutions are either cloud-based or on-premise. Cloud-based solutions are increasingly preferred due to flexibility, scalability, and remote access capabilities, while on-premise solutions are used for sensitive or proprietary data processing.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the AI in nutraceuticals market due to high adoption of advanced technologies, strong R&D infrastructure, and growing consumer demand for personalized nutrition. Europe holds a significant share, driven by regulatory compliance, product innovation, and increasing awareness of health and wellness trends.Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth due to rising health consciousness, technological advancements, and expansion of nutraceutical manufacturing facilities. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual adoption as awareness and access to AI solutions increase.Market DriversKey drivers include rising demand for personalized nutrition, increasing regulatory requirements for quality and safety, and the growing need to optimize formulation and supply chains. AI adoption helps manufacturers reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance product efficacy.Market RestraintsHigh implementation costs, lack of technical expertise, and integration challenges with legacy systems can limit AI adoption in nutraceuticals. Data privacy concerns and regulatory uncertainty in some regions may also hinder market growth.Market OpportunitiesOpportunities lie in cloud-based AI platforms, integration with wearable health devices for personalized recommendations, expansion in emerging markets, and development of AI-driven predictive analytics for functional foods and supplements.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Detailed market forecast and growth outlook through 2032✔ Segmentation analysis by product type, application, technology, and deployment mode✔ Comprehensive regional insights for strategy and expansion planning✔ Evaluation of drivers, restraints, and opportunities for informed decision-making✔ Competitive intelligence with profiling of key players and recent developmentsFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the AI in nutraceuticals market globally?◆ What is the projected CAGR of the AI in nutraceuticals market?◆ Which product type dominates the AI in nutraceuticals market?◆ Which region is expected to lead the market in the forecast period?◆ Who are the leading companies in the global AI in nutraceuticals market?Company InsightsKey players operating in the market include:• IBM Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• Google LLC• Nutrigenomix Inc• BenevolentAI• NutriScience Innovations• CloudMedx Inc• Cognizant Technology SolutionsRecent Developments:✅ In November 2025, Microsoft introduced a cloud-based AI solution for personalized nutrition analytics, integrating consumer health data with nutraceutical product design.✅ In October 2025, IBM launched an AI-powered nutraceutical formulation platform for dietary supplements, enabling predictive nutrient optimization.ConclusionThe global AI in nutraceuticals market is growing rapidly due to increased adoption of AI technologies for personalized nutrition, product formulation, quality control, and supply chain optimization. Dietary supplements remain the leading segment, while cloud-based AI solutions are transforming operational efficiency. North America currently leads the market, and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high pace due to technological adoption and rising health awareness. Continued innovation in AI applications and expansion into emerging markets will sustain market growth through 2032.

