Food Waste Management Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Food Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Food Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Waste Management market is dominated by a mix of global sustainability leaders and regional waste management innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced waste tracking solutions, AI-driven supply chain optimization, and sustainable recycling technologies to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and innovation in circular economy practices within the food waste management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Food Waste Management Market?

According to our research, Veolia Environnement SA led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The company is completely involved in the food waste management market, provides comprehensive food waste management services, including collection, sorting, and treatment through composting and anaerobic digestion. The company converts organic waste into biogas, renewable energy, and nutrient-rich fertilizers, supporting sustainability efforts. Its innovative waste recovery solutions help businesses and municipalities minimize landfill use, reduce carbon emissions, and promote a circular economy.

How Concentrated Is the Food Waste Management Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation highlights the industry’s low entry barriers, diverse service models, and the presence of numerous regional operators addressing localized waste management needs. Leading vendors such as Veolia Environnement, Waste Management Inc., Republic Services, Waste Connections, and Rumpke maintain their positions through extensive collection networks, advanced recycling and treatment infrastructure, and strong municipal partnerships, while smaller firms and regional providers continue to serve niche requirements across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. As global attention on sustainability, circular economy practices, and waste-to-value solutions accelerates, collaboration, technology adoption, and strategic public–private partnerships are expected to shape the competitive landscape and gradually strengthen the foothold of key players.

Leading companies include:

o Veolia Environnement SA (1%)

o Waste Management Inc. (1%)

o Republic Services Inc. (1%)

o Waste Connections Inc. (1%)

o Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc. (1%)

o Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (0.5%)

o GFL Environmental Inc. (0.4%)

o Biffa Ltd. (0.3%)

o FCC Recycling (UK) Limited (0.3%)

o Tomra Systems ASA (0.2%)

Request a free sample of the Food Waste Management Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13149&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Bigbelly Solar LLC, Therm Solutions Inc., Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Waste Connections Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC, Minus Global Holdings Inc., Planet Earth, Future Waste, Copia PBC, Goodr Inc., Modern Waste Products Inc., EOMS Recycling Inc., Enerkem Inc., Missouri Organic Recycling, GFL Environmental Inc., Davidson Environmental Ltd., Second Harvest Canada, Prorec Inc. and Waste Solutions Canada Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Thankful, Le Méridien Petaling Jaya, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, Leanpath, MEIKO, Walmart China, Yum China Holdings Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Limited, Veolia China, Starbucks Japan, even & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Lawson Inc., Japan Food Ecology Center Inc., Nuvilab, Doobiwon, Envac Korea, Veolia Korea, TSK Corporation and Sempio Foods Company are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Phenix, Kespro Oy, Marriott Hotels, Compass Group, Veolia, SUEZ, PreZero, Urbaser, and Biffa are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: ReFood, AVE Group, Maas Loop, FCC Environment CEE, and SARIA Group are leading companies in this region.

South America: IFCO SYSTEMS, Veolia Environnement S.A., BASF SE, Recipet Soluções Ambientais Ltda., Green Waste Management Ltda., Tetra Pak International S.A., Interseroh Latin America Ltda., and SUEZ Recycling and Recovery Latin America S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Initiative to tackle food waste in hospitality is actively developing initiatives to combat food waste.

• Example: Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) International Food Waste Coalition (IFWC) WRAP EU (January 2025) initiative dedicated to addressing food waste in the European hospitality sector.

• These innovations actively strive to integrate sustainability into the core of the hospitality industry. By leveraging partnerships, technology, and creative solutions, they aim to reduce food waste across operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative waste-to-energy and composting solutions

• Enhancing strategic partnerships and investments

• Focusing on digital waste tracking and AI-driven optimization

• Leveraging cloud-based and IoT-enabled platforms

Access the detailed Food Waste Management Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-waste-management-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.