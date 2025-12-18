300-Agent Brokerage Joins Realty of America

After $3 Billion in sales and 20,000 families served, broker-owner Grant Wortman makes his next move

What excites me about this move is giving my agents the opportunity to build their own businesses within Realty of America through revenue sharing and equity.” — Grant Wortman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America ROA ) today announced that a 300-agent brokerage in Oklahoma, led by veteran broker-owner Grant Wortman, has joined the company.Wortman spent eight years building Chamberlain Realty into one of Oklahoma’s largest real estate companies, operating three offices across the state and overseeing a 300-agent organization that has served more than 20,000 families and generated billions in sales volume. He has moved the operation to Realty of America, where he will lead the company’s Oklahoma expansion.Just 14 months into its nationwide launch, Realty of America continues to attract veteran brokerage leaders and top producers at an accelerated rate. Wortman’s decision is one example of a growing number of independent broker-owners choosing to bring their business to the company.Since launching in September 2024, Realty of America has expanded into 19 states and grown to more than 2,750 agents. During that time, the brokerage has reported $3.4 billion in closed sales volume across 10,186 transactions, $90.8 million in gross commission income earned by agents, and $3.7 million in revenue shares paid out through October 2025.“When broker-owners make the move to Realty of America, the decision is rarely about growth alone,” said Eddie Garcia, founder and CEO of Realty of America. “Every decision we make is about creating better opportunities for agents. That means stronger technology, best-in-class training, access to a national network of top producers, plus revenue sharing and equity.”Realty of America’s approach is resonating nationwide with leaders who want a better model built around agent ownership, shared success, the ability to grow beyond a single market, and the opportunity to scale without personally managing every operational function.The company is agent-first and tech-native, with a fully integrated technology stack that supports the organization through platforms such as Follow Up Boss, RealScout, Cloze, SkySlope, Okta, DigiSign, and the ROA App. The brokerage has also established a dedicated AI team responsible for automating back-office workflows from onboarding through settlement, allowing leaders and agents to focus on production and growth rather than system management.“Grant’s success reflects the entrepreneurial mindset, discipline, and work ethic we value,” said Mark Dimas, co-founder and president of Realty of America. “As we continue to expand nationally, our focus remains on supporting amazing leaders who want to operate within a national framework while retaining the way they run their business.”Wortman’s experience offers a firsthand view of the challenges independent broker-owners face as they scale in a rapidly changing industry.“As a broker-owner, I’ve always been intentional about how decisions affect not just my business, but the agents I’m leading,” said Wortman. “What excites me about this move is giving my agents the opportunity to build their own businesses within Realty of America, through revenue sharing and equity. Just as important, the move connects us with top producers across the country so we can mastermind together and solve problems quickly and in real time, instead of operating in isolation.”“When you spend years managing technology, compliance, training, and operations on your own while serving clients and supporting agents, there are limits to how far you can take your company independently. At a certain point, stepping out of the day-to-day operations isn’t stepping back. It’s stepping into a leadership role that allows the business to grow beyond you.”About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national real estate brokerage founded and led by Eddie Garcia, and Mark Dimas, co-founder and president. Prior to launching ROA in September 2024, Garcia and Dimas each built two of the nation’s most successful independent brokerages — Realty of Chicago and Mark Dimas Properties — into multi-billion-dollar firms.The company’s 27,000-square-foot national headquarters, located in the greater Chicago area, anchors its nationwide operations and supports continued expansion. Built on an agent-first model with revenue sharing and equity participation, Realty of America creates pathways for agents to benefit directly from the company’s growth while building long-term business ownership.

