Enlighten Clinical Solutions, a Clinical Trial Technology Provider, Completes SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR Audits
Independent audits validate Enlighten’s security and privacy controls supporting sponsors, CROs, and life sciences organizations.
The SOC 2 Type II audit, completed in August 2025, assessed the operating effectiveness of the company’s security controls across the audit period in accordance with the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria. Unlike point-in-time reviews, a Type II audit evaluates controls over an extended period, providing assurance of consistent and sustained operational performance.
Independent assessments of Enlighten’s HIPAA and GDPR control frameworks further validated the design of the company’s controls as of December 1, 2025.
“These audits represent important milestones in Enlighten’s continued investment in security, privacy, and regulatory alignment,” said Jim Harris, Founder & CEO of Enlighten Clinical Solutions. “As clinical research organizations and sponsors place increasing emphasis on data protection, these independent evaluations demonstrate our dedication to meeting and exceeding the expectations of the life sciences industry.”
The audits included structured evaluations of infrastructure, access management, administrative safeguards, operational policies, and risk management processes. Enlighten will continue to advance its compliance initiatives as part of its long-term security roadmap.
About Enlighten Clinical Solutions
Enlighten Clinical Solutions provides secure, cloud-based clinical operations and data management technology for life sciences organizations. The company’s integrated platform includes EDC, eTMF, and CTMS solutions, enabling research teams to streamline data capture, trial documentation, and operational oversight while upholding stringent security and privacy standards.
Learn more at www.enlightenclinical.com/compliance
Media Contact:
Ellie Brightman
Communications, Enlighten Clinical Solutions
press@enlightenclinical.com
Ellie Brightman
Enlighten Clinical Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.