New 2025 Enterprise Data: Fortune 500 Board Decks Are 35% Longer, Yet Executive Review Time Has Remained up to 4 Hours

A1 Slides releases The Enterprise Presentation Outlook, highlighting how design clarity is accelerating decision-making in modern enterprises.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report released today by enterprise presentation consulting firm A1 Slides reveals a growing "Insight-to-Action Gap" in Fortune 500 boardrooms.

The 2025 Enterprise Presentation Outlook, which analyzed over 60 high-stakes corporate projects across Technology, Healthcare, and Finance sectors, identifies a dangerous paradox in executive communication: while the volume of data presented to leaders has hit record highs, the time allocated to review that data has hit record lows.

Key Findings from the Report:

- Data Overload: The average slide count of corporate board decks has increased by 35% since 2020.

- Attention Scarcity: Conversely, the average "Executive Review Time" remained 3-4 hours

- The Consequence: 92% of surveyed executives report that "bad slides" are now a primary cause of delayed strategic decisions.

"We are seeing a crisis of clarity," says Harish K Saini, Director A1 Slides. "Teams are confusing 'reporting data' with 'delivering insight.' In 2026, the competitive advantage belongs to organisations that can achieve 'Decision Velocity'—the ability to move from information to decision in minutes, not hours."

The report also highlights specific industry trends, noting that the Technology sector struggles most with "product complexity," while the Healthcare sector faces challenges with "regulatory density" in presentations.

A1 Slides advises Global 2000 companies to adopt an "Insight First" design framework to close this gap.

Legal Disclaimer:

