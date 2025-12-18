Incident and Emergency Management Market set for steady growth to USD 193.20 billion by 2030, led by North America.

Incident and emergency management market is expanding due to rising natural disasters, security threats, and government investment in resilient public safety.

Growing urbanization and climate risks push organizations to adopt integrated, real-time incident and emergency management technologies to boost responsiveness, coordination, and community resilience.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Incident and emergency management market size is projected to grow from USD 135.45 billion in 2024 to USD 193.20 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. The incident and emergency management market is driven by rising natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and the use of advanced technologies like GPS and encrypted messaging by insurgents, increasing demand for robust emergency response solutions.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/incident-and-emergency-management-market United States: Key Industry Developments:-◾ December 2025: Coram AI launched an advanced emergency incident management platform integrating AI-powered crisis response, access control, and live video intelligence for faster coordination in corporate and public safety operations.◾ October 2025: Intrado expanded next-generation emergency response technologies, including Safety Shield and Revolution platforms with wearable panic buttons deployed across U.S. state education facilities for enhanced campus safety.◾ August 2025: U.S. incident and emergency management market saw increased federal investments in AI surveillance and digital command centers, driven by frequent natural disasters and homeland security needs.Asia Pacific /Japan: Key Industry Developments◾ July 2025: Major Japanese telecom carriers, including NTT, KDDI, SoftBank, and Rakuten Mobile, launched a cooperative information-sharing system to expedite disaster relief and emergency response coordination nationwide.◾ May 2025: NIED, Fujitsu, SDS, and Mitsubishi Electric announced joint development of a satellite-based disaster response system with automated "Satellite One-Stop" for rapid imagery delivery post-earthquakes and floods.◾ March 2025: Japan's government introduced next-gen AI crisis management service using Spectee Pro to analyze social media and big data for real-time disaster insights, adopted by over 1,100 local entities.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-◾ J Tyler Technologies acquired Emergency Networking, Inc. a SaaS provider specializing in cloud-native software for fire departments and emergency medical services agencies expanding Tyler’s public safety suite with advanced incident reporting, patient care reporting, and analytics tools to support fire, EMS, and first responder information systems.investors.tylertech.com◾ EcoOnline acquired D4H Technologies, a Dublin-based provider of crisis readiness and coordination software, integrating real-time incident planning and emergency coordination capabilities into EcoOnline’s broader safety and risk management portfolio, boosting its digital emergency preparedness offeringsMarket Segmentation Analysis:-Deployment TypeOn-Premises deployment dominates with over 55% market share in 2024, driven by stringent data security needs in government, defense, BFSI, and healthcare sectors.Cloud-based solutions hold the remaining share, gaining traction for scalability but trailing due to compliance concerns in critical applications.Solution TypeEmergency/Mass Notification Systems lead with over 28% revenue share in 2024, essential for rapid public alerts during crises.Other solutions like disaster recovery, public safety, communication, surveillance, hazard detection, geospatial technologies, and traffic management contribute the balance, supporting comprehensive incident response.End-Use IndustryGovernment & Defense commands over 37% market share in 2024, as the primary adopter for national security and public safety operations.Healthcare, education, hospitality, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, manufacturing & construction, telecom & IT, and BFSI follow, with varying adoption based on sector-specific risks.Purchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=incident-and-emergency-management-market (Purchase 2 or more Reports and get 50% Discount)Growth Drivers:-1. Increasing Frequency and Severity of Natural Disasters:-The rising occurrence of disasters such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and earthquakes fueled by climate change and environmental volatility is one of the strongest drivers. These events lead governments and organizations to invest in robust systems for preparedness, response, and recovery.2. Growing Urbanization and Public Safety Needs:-Urban density increases vulnerability to incidents ranging from infrastructure failures to public health emergencies. This drives demand for incident management solutions that can coordinate rapid responses, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure public safety.3. Government Regulations, Funding & Policies:-Stricter safety regulations, disaster preparedness mandates, and increased government funding at federal, state, and local levels compel public and private entities to adopt compliant emergency management systems.4. Technological Advancements:-Innovations such as AI, predictive analytics, drones, cloud computing, IoT, and real-time data systems are crucial enablers. These technologies enhance early-warning systems, data analysis, resource allocation, and overall situational awareness during incidents.5. Integration of Communication & Cloud-Based Platforms:-Modern emergency management increasingly relies on scalable cloud-native solutions, mobile-first applications for alerts, and connected platforms that facilitate seamless information flow among agencies and responders.6. Rise in Security Threats, Terrorism and Man-Made Risks:-Increasing criminal activities, terror attacks, and complex man-made emergencies push governments and enterprises to invest in advanced incident response tools capable of handling multifaceted threats.Regional Insights:--North America commands the largest share of the incident and emergency management market, estimated at around 40% in recent assessments, driven by advanced homeland security investments, frameworks like FEMA, high disaster preparedness, and substantial R&D in the US and Canada.-Europe follows as the second-largest region, benefiting from stringent public safety regulations, rising terrorism threats, and growing adoption in countries like Germany, the UK, and France, though exact shares vary amid steady expansion and economic development.-Asia Pacific ranks third in market share, yet exhibits the fastest growth potential with high CAGRs in nations such as China, India, and Japan, fueled by rapid urbanization, frequent natural disasters, government initiatives, and increasing healthcare and infrastructure investments.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/incident-and-emergency-management-market Key Players:-Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solutions, Siemens, NEC Corporation, Collins Aerospace, IBM, Hexagon, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and Alert Technologies.Key Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Automotive logistics Market :Honeywell leads the incident and emergency management market with integrated building systems, sensors, fire detection, access control, and mass notification for critical infrastructure and smart cities.Lockheed Martin provides advanced command, control, surveillance, and secure communication systems for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure protection during emergencies.Motorola Solutions excels in communication systems, including mission-critical radios and software for real-time incident coordination and public safety operations.Siemens offers comprehensive safety solutions like building automation, fire systems, and environmental controls for optimized emergency response and facility evacuation.NEC Corporation delivers geospatial intelligence, interoperable communications, and command center technologies for rapid decision-making in public safety and disaster management.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription?pratik Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Conclusion:-The incident and emergency management market is expanding steadily, driven by rising disaster frequency, urbanization, and digital transformation. Governments and enterprises are increasingly adopting AI-enabled, cloud-based platforms to enhance preparedness, response coordination, and real-time decision-making, strengthening overall resilience across public and private sectors.Related Reports:-1. Workforce Management Software Market 2. GCC Energy Management Systems Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.