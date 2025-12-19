China Gelatin Industry Overview: Yasin Gelatin’s Position in Food, Pharmaceutical, and Natural Product Supply Chains

XIAMEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 33 years, Yasin Gelatin has been one of the best gelatin suppliers in China , renowned for producing high-quality gelatin and collagen products. With a global network spanning more than 20 countries, Yasin Gelatin provides safe, reliable, and versatile gelatin solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, and natural products industries. Our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry excellence makes us a trusted partner for companies looking for premium gelatin products. The company possesses a highly efficient production and manufacturing capability. The annual production capacity of gelatin reaches 26,000 tons, and the annual production capacity of collagen peptide is 9,000 tons. With such a large-scale production capacity, it is able to support large-volume orders and maintain long-term, stable, and continuous supply capabilities.As one of the larger gelatin manufacturers in China, Yasin Gelatin focuses on the production and supply of food-grade gelatin, pharmaceutical gelatin, and collagen-based ingredients. With an annual output exceeding 10,000 tons, its product portfolio supports the operational requirements of multiple industries worldwide, supplying gelatin materials for a broad range of technical and regulatory applications.The Global Gelatin Industry: Trends and Growth OutlookThe global gelatin market continues to expand, supported by rising demand for natural and functional ingredients across food, pharmaceutical, and health-related sectors. In food and beverage manufacturing, gelatin is widely applied in confectionery, dairy products, and processed foods, contributing to texture formation, consistency, and product stability. Increased emphasis on clean-label and naturally derived ingredients has further reinforced gelatin’s role in modern food formulations.Within the pharmaceutical sector, gelatin remains an essential material, particularly in the manufacture of softgel capsules. These dosage forms are commonly used for vitamins, minerals, and pharmaceutical preparations, offering consistent encapsulation and effective delivery of active ingredients. The ongoing development of nutraceuticals and personalized health products is expected to support sustained demand for gelatin-based capsule solutions.At the same time, growing consumer attention to health and wellness has driven expansion in collagen-related product categories. Collagen supplements associated with joint support, skin condition, and nutritional wellness rely on gelatin-derived raw materials, reinforcing gelatin’s position within the broader health and nutrition supply chain.In line with these market developments, Yasin Gelatin has adjusted product structures and manufacturing capacity to align with international demand trends. Ongoing process optimization and capacity expansion enable the company to supply gelatin and collagen products to global markets with operational continuity.Industry Certifications and International ExhibitionsYasin Gelatin operates under established quality and safety management frameworks and maintains regular participation in major international industry exhibitions. These events serve as platforms for technical exchange and engagement with stakeholders from pharmaceutical, food, and nutraceutical industries.Key exhibitions include:CPHI Worldwide: An international pharmaceutical exhibition featuring pharmaceutical-grade gelatin materials for capsule production.Vitafoods Europe: A global nutraceutical event presenting gelatin and collagen ingredients for dietary supplements and functional nutrition.Natural Products Expo: An exhibition centered on natural and clean-label ingredients across the health and wellness sector.Food Ingredients China: A regional trade show connecting ingredient suppliers with food and beverage manufacturers in Asia.In parallel with exhibition participation, Yasin Gelatin holds multiple internationally recognized certifications supporting quality management and regulatory compliance, including:FSSC 22000: Certification covering food safety management systems.ISO 9001: Certification for quality management processes.Halal Certification: Compliance with Halal dietary standards for applicable markets.GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices): Alignment with international production and process control standards.BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards): Certification addressing product safety, traceability, hygiene, and operational control across food and consumer goods supply chains.These certifications and international activities reflect structured management systems and alignment with global regulatory expectations.Operational Characteristics and Application AreasSeveral operational factors define Yasin Gelatin’s role within the gelatin supply chain:Industry Experience: More than three decades of operational history in gelatin and collagen manufacturing.Production Scale: Large-scale manufacturing capacity supporting both standardized and customized supply requirements.International Distribution: Products supplied to markets across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.Quality and Compliance Systems: Certified management systems supporting consistent production and regulatory alignment.Product Application AreasGelatin and collagen products supplied by Yasin Gelatin are applied across multiple sectors, including:Food and Beverages: Use in confectionery, dairy products, beverages, and processed foods for texture and structural functions.Pharmaceuticals: Application in softgel capsules and related pharmaceutical dosage forms.Nutraceuticals: Inclusion in dietary supplement formulations.Cosmetics: Use in selected personal care and cosmetic products.Market Applications and Customer CooperationGelatin materials supplied by Yasin Gelatin are utilized by manufacturers in the confectionery and pharmaceutical sectors across North America and Europe. In pharmaceutical production, gelatin inputs are incorporated into softgel capsule manufacturing for nutritional and medicinal applications, supporting formulation stability and dosage consistency.ConclusionYasin Gelatin represents an established participant in China’s gelatin manufacturing sector, supplying gelatin and collagen products to food, pharmaceutical, and natural product industries worldwide. Supported by long-term industry experience, large-scale production facilities, and internationally recognized certifications, the company maintains active participation in global gelatin supply chains. Its manufacturing capacity, compliance systems, and international market coverage position Yasin Gelatin as a significant supplier within the global gelatin industry.

