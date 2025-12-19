specialty fats and oils market specialty fats and oils market growth specialty fats and oils industry

The Business Research Company's Specialty Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $12.76 billion in 2024 to $13.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Fats And Oils Market to Surpass $20 billion in 2029. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Specialty Fats And Oils market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Specialty Fats And Oils Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the specialty fats and oils market growth in 2029, valued at $9,087 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,541 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the expanding vegan and plant-based diet trends, consumer preference for healthier cooking oils and rising urbanization.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Specialty Fats And Oils Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the specialty fats and oils market in 2029, valued at $3,394 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,101 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the consumer preference for healthier cooking oils, increasing consumption of processed foods and increasing e-commerce.

Request a free sample of the Specialty Fats And Oils Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10224&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Specialty Fats And Oils Market in 2029?

The specialty fats and oils market is segmented by type into specialty oil and specialty fat. The specialty oil market will be the largest segment of the specialty fats and oils market segmented by type, accounting for 71% or $14,171 million of the total in 2029. The specialty oil market will be supported by growing demand for premium and health-conscious cooking oils, increasing adoption in cosmetics and personal care products, rising awareness of the benefits of cold-pressed and virgin oils, growth of functional foods and fortified oils, innovations in oil extraction and production techniques and rising disposable incomes.

The specialty fats and oils market is segmented by form into dry and liquid. The liquid market will be the largest segment of the specialty fats and oils market segmented by form, accounting for 82 % or $16,372 million of the total in 2029. The liquid market will be supported by consumer preference for clean-label products, need for fats with balanced consistency for various food applications, increased use of specialty fats in functional foods, rising consumer awareness of the importance of balanced fat intake, advancements in fat blending technologies and consumer preference for healthier cooking oils.

The specialty fats and oils market is segmented by application into confectionery, bakery, dairy, cosmetics and other applications. The confectionery market will be the largest segment of the specialty fats and oils market segmented by application, accounting for 32% or $6,308 million of the total in 2029. The confectionery market will be supported by increasing adoption of cocoa butter alternatives, demand for reduced-sugar and low-calorie confectionery products, expanding consumer base in emerging markets, demand for premium and artisanal confectionery products and high consumption of bakery and confectionery items.

What is the expected CAGR for the Specialty Fats And Oils Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the specialty fats and oils Market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Specialty Fats And Oils Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global specialty fats and oils market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the global food processing, confectionery, and personal care industries worldwide.

Increasing Consumption Of Processed Foods- The increasing consumption of processed foods will become a key driver of growth in the specialty fats and oils market by 2029. These ingredients are essential in processed food production, as specialty fats and oils improve texture, flavor and shelf life. As a result, the increasing consumption of processed foods is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization- The increasing urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the specialty fats and oils market by 2029. As urban areas expand and the middle class grows, purchasing power increases, driving higher demand for premium food products, including those incorporating specialty fats and oils. As a result, the increasing urbanization is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Support For Agriculture- The favorable government support for agriculture will serve as a key growth catalyst for the specialty fats and oils market by 2029. Government support for agriculture, including subsidies, grants and investments in farming technologies, is anticipated to enhance the availability of key raw materials such as palm oil, soybeans and other oilseeds. This will facilitate growth in the specialty fats and oils market by ensuring a consistent supply of essential ingredients for production. As a result, the favorable government is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of E-Commerce Channels- The expansion of e-commerce channels will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the specialty fats and oils market by 2029. E-commerce platforms offer a streamlined channel for consumers to access a diverse selection of specialty fats and oils, including premium and niche products that may not be available in conventional retail outlets. This enhances market accessibility and enables brands to reach a wider customer base. As a result, the expansion of e-commerce channels is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Specialty Fats And Oils report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-fats-and-oils-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Specialty Fats And Oils Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the specialty fats and oils solutions market, the liquid specialty fats and oils market, and the specialty fats and oils for confectionery market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $13 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising demand for premium-quality confectionery and bakery products, increasing use of tailored fat formulations in food processing, and the shift toward sustainable and plant-based oil alternatives. This surge reflects the growing emphasis on product differentiation, nutritional enhancement, and clean-label formulations, fuelling transformative growth within the broader confectionery and specialty fats & oils industry.

The liquid specialty fats and oils market is projected to grow by $5,684 million, the specialty fats and oils solutions market by $4,902 million, and the specialty fats and oils for confectionery market by $2,055 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.