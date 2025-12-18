Halal Certified Excellence: Why Choose Our China Gelatin Supplier Over Standard Producers

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 33 years, Yasin Gelatin has been a trusted name in the production of high-quality gelatin and collagen in China. As a Halal certified gelatin manufacturer in China , Yasin Gelatin stands out in the global market for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Offering more than 10,000 tons of gelatin annually, Yasin Gelatin serves over 20 countries worldwide, with a wide range of applications in the food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. The company possesses a highly efficient production and manufacturing capability. The annual production capacity of gelatin reaches 26,000 tons, and the annual production capacity of collagen peptide is 9,000 tons. With such a large-scale production capacity, we can handle large-scale order demands with ease and ensure a long-term, stable and continuous supply capability.Our Halal certified gelatin is a significant asset for customers who require assurance that the gelatin they use adheres to the highest ethical and dietary standards. With a focus on providing exceptional product quality and superior customer service, Yasin Gelatin has earned a reputation as the go-to supplier for businesses seeking gelatin products that meet international standards of excellence.The Booming Gelatin Industry: Market Trends and Future OutlookThe global gelatin market has experienced steady growth over the past decade, driven by rising demand across a range of industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The gelatin industry’s expansion is closely tied to the increasing consumer preference for natural, functional ingredients. In the food sector, gelatin is a key component in products like gummies, marshmallows, and dairy, where it contributes to texture and stability. The rise of health-conscious consumers has also driven demand for gelatin-based collagen supplements, which are popular for supporting joint, skin, and hair health.Pharmaceuticals continue to be a major market for gelatin, particularly in softgel capsules. Gelatin’s unique properties as a stable, biodegradable material make it an ideal choice for encapsulating active ingredients in a wide variety of pharmaceutical products. As the health and wellness trend continues to grow, the demand for collagen and gelatin-based supplements has surged, offering substantial opportunities for gelatin manufacturers.With its ability to offer multi-functional applications, gelatin’s demand is also increasing in the cosmetics industry, where it’s used in skincare and beauty products for its moisturizing and anti-aging benefits.To meet the growing demand for safe, reliable, and ethically produced gelatin, manufacturers must ensure compliance with global quality standards and certifications. Yasin Gelatin stands out in this area with certifications such as FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, Halal, and GMP, which reinforce our commitment to producing safe, high-quality products that meet the rigorous requirements of our customers worldwide.Industry Events and Certifications: A Commitment to Global ExcellenceAs part of our dedication to staying at the forefront of the gelatin industry, Yasin Gelatin participates in key industry exhibitions and maintains certifications that are recognized globally. Our presence at major trade shows allows us to engage with key stakeholders, understand market trends, and showcase our commitment to quality and innovation.Notable industry events where Yasin Gelatin regularly exhibits include:CPHI Worldwide: A leading exhibition for the pharmaceutical industry, where Yasin Gelatin demonstrates its capabilities in providing high-quality gelatin for softgel capsules and other pharmaceutical applications.Vitafoods Europe: A premier event for the nutraceutical industry, where Yasin Gelatin highlights its collagen and gelatin products for the dietary supplement sector.Natural Products Expo: A key show for the natural and organic products market, where we present our clean-label gelatin and collagen solutions.Food Ingredients China: One of the largest trade events in Asia, where we exhibit our gelatin products tailored for the food and beverage industry.In addition to our participation in these prestigious events, Yasin Gelatin holds several critical certifications that ensure we meet the highest standards of safety and quality. Our certifications include:FSSC 22000: A globally recognized certification for food safety management that guarantees our products meet the highest food safety standards.ISO 9001: Demonstrating our commitment to continuous improvement and quality management systems.Halal Certification: Ensuring that our gelatin products meet the dietary requirements of Muslim consumers, providing a trusted option for those seeking Halal-certified ingredients.GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices): Assuring that our manufacturing processes meet international standards for the production of safe and reliable products.BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards)： an internationally recognized certification that ensures products are manufactured, processed, and handled according to the highest safety, quality, and operational standards. Widely used across the food, packaging, and consumer goods industries, BRCGS provides strict requirements for risk management, traceability, hygiene, and quality control. Companies with BRCGS certification demonstrate strong compliance, global credibility, and commitment to delivering safe, reliable products to customers and retailers worldwide.These certifications and industry events underscore our dedication to maintaining the highest level of excellence in gelatin production and global supply.Core Advantages of Yasin Gelatin: Why Choose Us Over Standard ProducersYasin Gelatin offers several distinct advantages that set us apart from standard gelatin manufacturers. These core strengths enable us to deliver superior value to our customers:Industry Leadership and Experience: With over 33 years of experience in the gelatin and collagen industry, Yasin Gelatin has built a reputation for producing high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our deep industry knowledge allows us to provide tailored solutions for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications.Halal Certification: As a Halal certified gelatin manufacturer in China, we offer products that meet the dietary and ethical requirements of Muslim consumers. This certification ensures our gelatin is processed according to Halal standards, providing our customers with the assurance they need for their specific markets.Global Reach with High Production Capacity: Yasin Gelatin operates a state-of-the-art production facility with an annual output exceeding 10,000 tons. Our extensive production capabilities allow us to meet the growing demand for gelatin in global markets. We serve over 20 countries across North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, making us a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.Strict Quality Control and Certifications: Yasin Gelatin adheres to rigorous quality control processes and holds critical certifications such as FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, Halal, and GMP. These certifications guarantee the safety, reliability, and quality of our gelatin products, ensuring that we meet the highest international standards.Main Applications of Yasin Gelatin ProductsYasin Gelatin’s products are used in a wide range of industries, providing essential ingredients for:Food and Beverages: Gelatin is an essential ingredient in gummies, marshmallows, yogurt, ice cream, and other confectionery and dairy products.Pharmaceuticals: We supply gelatin for the production of softgel capsules, a popular dosage form in the pharmaceutical industry for vitamins, minerals, and active ingredients.Nutraceuticals: Our collagen products, including collagen peptides, are widely used in health supplements that support joint, skin, and hair health.Cosmetics: Gelatin is used in the cosmetic industry for its hydrating and anti-aging properties, found in skincare and beauty products.Customer Success StoriesYasin Gelatin is trusted by major companies across various industries. For instance, we provide gelatin to leading confectionery brands in North America and Europe, ensuring their products meet the highest standards for texture and taste. We also support pharmaceutical companies in Asia with high-quality gelatin for their softgel production, ensuring compliance with global safety and quality standards.ConclusionYasin Gelatin is proud to be a Halal certified gelatin manufacturer in China, offering high-quality gelatin and collagen products to meet the global demand for natural and safe ingredients. Our FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, Halal, BRCGS and GMP certifications reflect our commitment to excellence, and our extensive experience in the industry makes us the ideal partner for businesses worldwide. Whether in food, pharmaceuticals, or cosmetics, Yasin Gelatin continues to lead the way in providing reliable, high-quality gelatin solutions.For more information, visit our website: www.yasingelatin.com

