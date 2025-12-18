ORANGE BIOMED INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 44TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Orange Biomed, the inventor of OBM rapid A1c, the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, is attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Rising Global Recognition for the World’s First Portable, Microfluidics-Based HbA1c Testing Device Aiming to Fundamentally Transform How Diabetes is Monitored

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed —the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, OBM rapid A1c —announced today that it has been officially invited to participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference , taking place January 12–15, 2026, in San Francisco.“Being officially invited to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is a tremendous honor for Orange Biomed,” said Yeaseul Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange Biomed. “Our goal with OBM rapid A1c is to fundamentally transform how diabetes is monitored—making high-quality care more accessible, portable, and patient-centered. We look forward to connecting with partners who share our vision for the future of diabetes management.”The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the world’s most influential healthcare investment event, bringing together global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device leaders, along with institutional investors and strategic partners. Industry leaders in diabetes and metabolic care—including Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Roche, Medtronic, and Abbott—are among the regular participants.Orange Biomed’s invitation is notable for a growth-stage company and reflects increasing global recognition of its proprietary technology and market potential. The company is the developer of OBM rapid A1c, the world’s first portable, microfluidics-based HbA1c testing device designed to deliver accurate, point-of-need diabetes monitoring.In addition to its JPM Conference participation, Orange Biomed has been selected as a finalist presenter at the RESI (Redefining Early Stage Investments) Conference , held concurrently in San Francisco. Through RESI presentations and on-site meetings, the company will showcase its technology, engage with leading healthcare investors, and pursue strategic collaborations across diagnostics, digital health, and chronic disease management.With regulatory milestones approaching in 2026—including progress toward FDA 510(k) submission for over-the-counter (OTC) use—Orange Biomed expects the conference to serve as a pivotal platform for advancing global partnerships and accelerating market entry in the U.S. diabetes care ecosystem.About Orange BiomedFounded in 2021 by Duke University alumni Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park, Orange Biomed is a healthcare startup dedicated to advancing patient-centric innovation in diabetes care. The company has gained increasing recognition for its technological leadership, including selection as one of Fortune Korea’s Top 40 Healthcare Innovation Companies.Orange Biomed is currently preparing an FDA 510(k) submission for OTC clearance of OBM rapid A1c, with plans to expand into point-of-care (POC) applications. Through its technology, the company aims to improve accessibility, empower patients, and enhance quality of life for people living with diabetes worldwide.For more information, visit www.orangebiomed.com

