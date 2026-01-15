UK waters draw renewed interest as Swordfish Energy points to tidal and river potential

Swordfish Compeller 3/4 View David Williams, BSc, MSc, C.Eng CTO Swordfish Energy Corporation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Canadian clean-technology company, Swordfish Energy, is positioning the UK’s tidal currents and river flows as a potential source of low-carbon electricity, arguing that moving water could provide a steadier output than many weather-dependent renewables.

The company says its “Compeller” turbines are designed to be installed on the seabed or riverbed, where they would generate power from tidal streams or continuous river currents with limited surface visibility. Swordfish describes the technology as suited to sites where flows are predictable and persistent.

David T. Williams, the company’s chief technical officer, said Swordfish expects its turbines to reach “up to” 90% efficiency. The company also claims the systems could be cheaper to purchase, install, and maintain than competing technologies, and projects a service life of more than 20 years—factors it says would translate into a lower levelized cost of energy. These figures have not been independently verified in the materials provided.

Swordfish highlighted several locations it considers promising for deployment. In Scotland, it pointed to the Pentland Firth, known for fast tidal currents, and in Wales it cited Ramsey Sound as a channel suitable for concentrated installations. The company also identified the Isle of Man as an area of interest for river-based generation, naming the Sulby River, River Neb, and River Glass as waterways with flows that could support smaller projects near local communities.

The company argues that combining tidal hotspots with river installations could support more decentralized generation across the British Isles, potentially easing transmission constraints and improving local resilience. Swordfish said it is seeking collaboration with UK stakeholders, including engineers, communities, and investors, as it advances plans for UK-based projects.

**About David Williams**

David T. Williams is Swordfish Energy’s Chief Technical Officer.

His professional credentials include BSc, MSc, CEng, FIET, FCIBSE, CMI, and he has previously served as a managing director at Mace’s Technology & Renewable Energy Division in London.

