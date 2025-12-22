MONITORAPP Secures Brazilian Financial Customer, Expands Latin American Presence

MONITORAPP x Desenvolve SP

MONITORAPP announced its recent subscription agreement for its cloud-based security platform, AIONCLOUD, with Desenvolve SP in São Paulo, Brazil.

MONITORAPP Co,. Ltd. (KOSDAQ:KOSDAQ: 434480)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONITORAPP, a B2B Security as a Service (SECaaS) specialist (CEO Kyle Lee), announced that it has signed a subscription agreement for its cloud-based security platform, AIONCLOUD, with Desenvolve SP, a financial institution based in São Paulo, Brazil. Through this contract, MONITORAPP has secured its first customer in Brazil’s financial sector, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the Latin American market, following successful market entries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

AIONCLOUD is MONITORAPP's cloud-based SECaaS platform that delivers a wide range of integrated security capabilities through a subscription model. It provides ① Website Protection Suite to secure corporate web servers and APIs, ② Secure Internet Access Suite to protect employees' internet usage, and ③ Secure Remote Access, a zero-trust-based solution for securing remote access to applications. Integrated with MONITORAPP’s AI-powered threat intelligence platform, AILabs, AIONCLOUD continuously receives the latest attack patterns and threat intelligence to ensure efficient and up-to-date security performance. With the upcoming release of its EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) solution, AIONCLOUD will further expand to provide comprehensive network and endpoint protection, strengthening a unified Zero Trust security architecture.

Desenvolve SP is a regional financial institution that supports small and medium-sized enterprises as well as public-sector projects across São Paulo. Under this agreement, Desenvolve SP has adopted the full suite of AIONCLOUD’s capabilities to protect its core business systems and is reviewing options to extend the service period based on service quality and security performance in the future.

Building on this reference in Brazil’s financial sector, MONITORAPP plans to expand the deployment of AIONCLOUD to other public-sector and telecommunications organizations across Latin America. The company expects this contract to drive increasing demand for its cloud-based SECaaS platform, particularly in areas such as financial-sector-focused web and API security, data leak prevention, and protection for remote work environments.

Kyle Lee, CEO of MONITORAPP, commented, “This contract with Desenvolve SP demonstrates that the competitiveness of MONITORAPP’s cloud security platform has been recognized in the Latin American financial market. Leveraging Brazil as a strategic foothold, we aim to expand our references across the region and further into the Americas as we continue our global expansion.”

