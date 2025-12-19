The Hidden Cost of Christmas Cooking: Why Kitchen Plumbing Suffers Most in December, According to Plumbing Experts

Plumber servicing a kitchen gas cooktop during the Christmas season, when increased cooking and water usage often lead to plumbing issues. A technician checks a kitchen tap and sink as households prepare for heavier water use during the festive season.

Christmas cooking, extra guests, and summer heat are putting unexpected pressure on kitchen plumbing this festive season.

No one wants a blocked sink on Christmas Day. We’re here to help where we can, so Melbourne families can enjoy their celebrations without the extra stress.” — Byron Slabbert

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Melbourne gears up for a festive season filled with Christmas feasts, holiday gatherings, and long summer days, local plumbing company Zebra Plumbing is urging households to be mindful of the hidden strain the holidays place on kitchen and household plumbing.December has consistently been one of the busiest months for plumbing call-outs, with kitchen drains, sinks, and dishwashers topping the list of issues. According to Zebra Plumbing, the combination of rich holiday cooking, increased guests, and overused fixtures creates “the perfect storm for blockages and breakdowns.”“People don’t always realise how much extra pressure their plumbing is under during the holidays,” says Byron Slabbert, Owner of Zebra Plumbing. “Between Christmas roasts, greasy pans, leftover oils, and the dishwasher running non-stop, December keeps us incredibly busy, especially with clogged kitchen drains.”Why Christmas Causes More Kitchen Plumbing IssuesAccording to Zebra Plumbing, December creates a unique combination of factors that significantly increase household plumbing problems. Rich Christmas meals often involve roasting, frying, and preparing large quantities of food, which means more grease and cooking oil are washed down the sink. Once these oils cool, they harden inside the pipes and create blockages that can quickly escalate. Holiday food scraps such as potato peels, rice, pasta, bones, and leftover trimmings also play a role; even when people believe they’ve scraped plates well, tiny bits often slip into the drain and build up over time.With homes hosting parties, family dinners, and visiting guests, dishwashers work overtime, pushing debris through pipes that may already be partially obstructed. The increase in guests also leads to a surge in overall water usage, placing extra pressure on older plumbing systems that may already be close to failure. On top of this, Melbourne’s summer heat intensifies odours from drains, speeds up the breakdown of waste inside pipes, and exposes any existing weaknesses in the plumbing system. Together, these holiday-season behaviours and environmental factors create the perfect storm, making December one of the most problematic months for kitchen and household plumbing.A Surge in Holiday Call-OutsThe Zebra Plumbing team reports a noticeable increase in blocked sinks, backed-up dishwashers, leaking taps , burst flexi hoses, and guest bathroom issues during the Christmas period. Outdoor drains are also affected by seasonal storm debris, adding to the summer maintenance challenge. Many of these issues peak just days before Christmas or between Christmas and New Year, when families are home more and entertaining guests.Tips to Avoid Christmas Plumbing EmergenciesTo help households stay stress-free over the holidays, Zebra Plumbing offers these simple tips:• Never pour grease or cooking oil down the drain. Let it cool and dispose of it in a container.• Use sink strainers to catch food scraps.• Run hot water after using the sink to clear mild buildup.• Don’t overload the dishwasher, and always scrape plates thoroughly.• Check flexi hoses under sinks before hosting guests.• Call a licensed plumber early if anything looks or smells unusual. Minor signs can mean bigger problems brewing.Holiday AvailabilityDespite the busy season, Zebra Plumbing will maintain limited emergency support over the Christmas and New Year break to assist local families when unexpected issues arise.“No one wants a blocked sink on Christmas Day,” says Slabbert. “We’re here to help where we can, so Melbourne families can enjoy their celebrations without the extra stress.”About Zebra PlumbingZebra Plumbing Melbourne is a family-owned plumbing company based in Melbourne, dedicated to servicing residential and commercial properties throughout the city and surrounding suburbs, including Kew, Hawthorn, and Richmond. Renowned for ethical practices, transparent pricing, and superior craftsmanship, Zebra Plumbing Melbourne is committed to keeping local homes safe, functional, and free from plumbing nightmares.

