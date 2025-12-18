Regeneration Biomedical Strengthens IP Portfolio with Direct-to-Brain Wnt-Activated Stem Cell Patent for Alzheimer's.

Regeneration Biomedical is the first to inject stem cells directly into the brain for Alzheimer's disease. A Phase 2 trial has been cleared by the FDA.

“RBI's Wnt-activated stem cell test product and preparation, designed to be injected directly into the ventricles of the brain, receives USPTO patent allowance”

This patents our 'secret sauce'. Together with our other patents, it secures the durability of our platform and our commitment to protecting our technologies that meaningfully impact patient care.” — Christopher Duma, MD, FACS, President and Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regeneration Biomedical, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disease, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent covering the company’s proprietary stem cell solution for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease .The newly allowed patent builds upon Regeneration Biomedical’s established intellectual property foundation, which includes previously issued U.S. Patent No. 7,783,174, reflecting the company’s long-standing track record of innovation in advanced medical technologies .“This latest patent allowance, first of its kind in the world, represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of our IP portfolio,” said Dr. Christopher Duma, MD, FACS, Founder and President of Regeneration Biomedical. “This patents our ‘secret sauce.' Together with our previously issued patents, it underscores both the durability of our innovation platform and our commitment to protecting breakthrough technologies that can meaningfully impact patient care.”Regeneration Biomedical’s stem cell platform is distinguished by its use of a highly selected population of stem cells expressing Wnt signaling proteins, which function as biological 'on-off' switches capable of activating dormant stem cells already present in the adult human brain. This process—often described as a ‘Wnt wave’—is designed to stimulate endogenous repair pathways that are largely inactive in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Unlike conventional approaches that primarily target downstream pathological markers, Regeneration Biomedical’s strategy seeks to engage the brain’s intrinsic regenerative capacity, offering a fundamentally different therapeutic paradigm for neurodegenerative disorders.The newly allowed Alzheimer’s patent further enhances the company’s ability to advance its stem cell solution through clinical development while maintaining strong competitive protection in the United States and internationally.“Our growing patent estate reflects years of focused scientific development and disciplined execution,” Dr. Duma added. “It positions Regeneration Biomedical to continue advancing innovative regenerative therapies across multiple neurodegnerative indications.”About Regeneration Biomedical, Inc.Regeneration Biomedical, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing next-generation stem cell therapies designed to activate the body’s own repair mechanisms. The company’s platform leverages highly selected stem cells and Wnt signaling biology, with applications across neurodegenerative disease, neurological injury, and other serious unmet medical conditions.

