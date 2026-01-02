Larry W. Foy, Sr. Launches Campaign for Louisiana’s 5th District in the United States Congress

Larry W. Foy, Sr. has declared candidacy to represent Louisiana’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, offering a genuine Democrat for voters

It is almost certain that there will be tremendous job losses, rises in health-related issues, and even unwarranted deaths in the wake of Medicaid cuts and the end of ACA ( Obama-Care) as we know it.” — Larry W Foy

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Franklin Parish native, Larry graduated from Winnsboro High School and earned college, seminary, and graduate degrees before embarking upon distinguished careers in college teaching, pastoral ministry, community organizing, and public policy advocacy.

In 2012, Foy authored “Hope in Heaven and Faith for Today,” featuring a foreword by the renowned national AME church leader and civil rights icon, Rev. Dr. Cecil “Chip” Murray. Recognizing the increasing influence of politics on our daily lives, Foy turned his attention to community organizing and strategically aligned with justice-centered organizations, individuals, and political officials to push for public policies that reflected democratic values of fairness, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Foy makes no apologies for being a supporter of DEI and sees it as central to his Judeo-Christian faith, contrary to DEI being discounted by conservatives.

While politicians today shy away from embracing DEI and sit in silence as our nation’s public school systems, colleges, and universities are being purposedly undermined, Foy declares that “Enough is enough! The continuous assault on our nation’s education system poses a clear, present, and future danger to our democracy. And unless we correct this wayward shift, the nation will suffer shipwreck.”

Nationally, Louisiana ranks near the bottom in every category concerning quality of life issues. Focusing on the elimination of DEI programs will not improve positive health outcomes, job growth, and high school and college graduation rates. According to Foy, “it only serves as a smoking mirror for the failed policies of the Republican Party.”

Louisiana is on the brink of a major health crisis, with possibly hundreds of health care and medical centers facing closure due to Medicaid funding cuts. The problem is now exacerbated by Congress's failure to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) enhanced subsidies. According to Foy, “It is almost certain that there will be tremendous job losses, rises in health-related issues, and even unwarranted deaths in the wake of Medicaid cuts and the end of the ACA ( Obama-Care) as we know it.”

Larry Foy’s decision to join the race is driven by a passionate desire to see improvement in the quality of life for the residents of the 5th district and all Louisianians. According to Larry, it will require individuals, community groups, and coalition building to unite around visionary and bold leadership to attain our common interests, needs, and desired outcomes.

Foy states: “I have accumulated a wealth of experience and knowledge that qualifies me to serve in the U.S. Congress and represent the people of the 5th district. They deserve a seasoned and compassionate leader who will fight for job growth and living wages, accessible and affordable healthcare, lower energy and food costs, increased funding of K-12 public schools, higher education, farming sustainability, eliminating local and regional poverty, and creating safe communities where everyone can contribute, benefit, and thrive. Together, let's build a new, progressive, and more prosperous D-05, where we, the people, take precedence over loyalty to political parties."

For more information about Larry Foy’s campaign for Congress in 2026 or to donate, please visit https://www.larryfoyforcongress.com.



####

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.