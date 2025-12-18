Hasung Showcases Advanced Solutions from the Best Induction Melting Machines Manufacturer at Saudi Jewellery Exhibition

SHENZHEN , GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing global demand for high-quality precious metal casting and refined processing solutions, Hasung presented its latest generation of smelting and casting equipment at the Saudi Jewellery Exhibition. As a recognized Best Induction Melting Machines Manufacturer , Hasung has established itself as a trusted name in advanced precious-metal and new-material equipment. With a 5,500-square-meter manufacturing facility and a dedicated focus since 2014, Hasung delivers a range of high-end, high-quality products — including vacuum ingot casting machines, continuous casting systems, vacuum granulating and melting equipment, induction melting furnaces, and metal-powder atomizers — designed to meet the evolving needs of the jewellery, refining, and materials-processing industries.Industry Outlook and Market TrendsThe global precious metals and jewellery manufacturing sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by two major forces: renewed consumer interest in luxury jewellery across Middle East and Asian markets, and a growing emphasis on metal purity, consistency, and production efficiency from refiners and manufacturers alike. As gold, silver, and other precious metals retain their appeal both as investment assets and craft materials, demand for machines that ensure precise melting, casting, and alloying has increased. At the same time, the rise of advanced materials — including metal powders for coatings, additive manufacturing, and alloy innovation — has underscored the need for versatile casting and atomizing capabilities.Industry observers note that modern jewellery and precious-metal processing factories increasingly demand equipment that can deliver:high vacuum or inert-atmosphere melting to avoid contamination or oxidation;fine control over temperature and alloy composition for consistent bar, ingot, or powder quality;continuous casting options to maximize throughput and reduce labor and energy costs;scalability to support both artisanal-level production and industrial-scale manufacturing.In this context, manufacturers such as Hasung are positioned to meet rising expectations for reliability, precision, and versatility. As jewellery designers and precious-metal refiners push for higher purity standards and artisans seek consistent supply of gold or silver ingots or powders, the demand for induction melting furnaces, vacuum casting, and atomizing equipment is likely to grow — making this an opportune time for advanced equipment suppliers to demonstrate their value.Saudi Jewellery Exhibition HighlightsThe Saudi Jewellery Exhibition — recognized as one of the premier events in the region for precious-metal processing, jewellery design, and luxury accessories — served as an important platform for Hasung to showcase its latest offerings. The exhibition drew a broad international audience, including jewellery designers, refiners, traders, and industrial manufacturers from across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. The gathering underscored the Middle East’s increasingly prominent role in the global supply chain for gold and precious-metal jewellery, as well as in allied sectors such as mining, refining, and materials processing.At the exhibition, Hasung’s booth garnered significant interest thanks to its live demonstration of an induction melting furnace integrated with a vacuum casting machine — illustrating the company’s capability to process raw precious metals, melt them under controlled conditions, and cast them into ingots or bars suitable for further refinement or jewellery production. Visitors could observe the smooth transition from molten metal to solid bar or ingot, see real-time control of temperature and atmosphere, and learn about the versatility of Hasung’s systems for different output types (ingots, bars, continuous cast profiles, or powders via atomization).Moreover, through direct engagement with industry professionals — jewellery designers, metal refiners, and technical buyers — Hasung received feedback confirming that its equipment met several critical industry demands: operational stability, precision of melting and casting, flexibility for different metal types (gold, silver, alloys), and ease of integration into existing manufacturing workflows. This positive reception at the Saudi Jewellery Exhibition added credence to Hasung’s position in the global market and provided valuable insights into regional market needs.Hasung’s Technical Strengths and Application ScenariosBehind Hasung’s growing reputation lies a commitment to technical excellence, meticulous manufacturing standards, and a product range designed to serve a broad swathe of applications. Several aspects highlight the company’s core strengths:Diverse, high-end equipment portfolio: From vacuum ingot casting machines and high-vacuum continuous casting systems, to vacuum granulating equipment, induction melting furnaces, metal-powder atomizers, vacuum melters, and rolling mills — Hasung covers nearly all major needs in precious-metal and advanced-material processing. This breadth makes it possible for a single client to source multiple production stages from one supplier, ensuring compatibility and optimized workflow.Quality and precision: By offering vacuum and controlled-atmosphere processes, Hasung helps minimize contamination or oxidation — critical when processing high-purity metals like gold or silver. The induction melting furnaces ensure rapid, uniform heating; continuous casting systems and ingot casters provide consistent product shapes; atomizers allow conversion into metal powders for advanced materials or coating applications.Flexibility and scalability: Hasung’s equipment supports both artisanal jewellery production and larger-scale industrial manufacturing. For small jewellers needing high-purity bars or wires for handcrafted pieces, the vacuum ingot casting and induction furnace setup is ideal. For larger operations — such as refiners, bullion producers, or powder-metal suppliers — continuous casting lines or atomizing systems provide higher throughput and consistent quality.Practical real-world applications: Jewellery manufacturers benefit from reliable ingots/bars with uniform alloy composition and density, reducing defects and enhancing finished product quality. Precious-metal refiners and bullion producers can produce standard bars or coils, or feed continuous casting lines for downstream rolling or fabrication. Advanced-material producers can use atomized metal powders for coatings, additive manufacturing, or alloy research. Rolling mills enable clients to produce metal sheets, wires, or foils, fitting various production requirements.Industry-matched design and manufacturing: With a 5,500 m² manufacturing facility operating since 2014, Hasung combines robust industrial-scale production capability with specialization in high-end equipment . This scale suggests a capacity for consistent quality control, timely delivery, and reliable after-sales support — all critical factors when customers invest in heavy, technical machinery.During the Saudi Jewellery Exhibition, several refined-metal processing firms and jewellery producers expressed interest in integrating Hasung’s systems into their production lines. While specific customer names remain subject to confidentiality, the nature of discussions — long-term supply contracts for bar and ingot casting, upgrading vacuum melting furnaces to improve purity, and deploying atomizing equipment for metal-powder production — suggests potential collaborations across jewellery manufacturing, bullion refining, and advanced materials sectors.As global demand for high-quality precious-metal products and advanced metal materials continues to expand, equipment providers that combine technical excellence, versatility, and reliability — such as Hasung — are well-positioned to meet emerging industry needs. The company’s presence at the Saudi Jewellery Exhibition underscored not only its current capabilities, but also its readiness to serve a diverse, international clientele ranging from jewellery artisans to large-scale refiners and materials processors. With a wide-ranging equipment portfolio, a strong manufacturing foundation, and a clear understanding of market demands, Hasung stands out as a provider capable of supporting clients’ growth and quality ambitions. For more information, please visit https://www.hasungcasting.com/

