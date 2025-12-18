China's Top AI Coffee Machine & Ice Cream Robot: Anno Leads Smart Retail Revolution, Praised by CCTV

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful testament to China's burgeoning prowess in AI-driven smart manufacturing, Anno Robotics (RobotAnno) has emerged as a beacon of innovation, particularly in the automated beverage and dessert sector. Recent extensive coverage by China Central Television (CCTV) has unequivocally positioned Anno's AI-powered coffee machines and ice cream robots at the forefront of a global smart retail revolution, marking them as a definitive leader in the industry. This authoritative endorsement from China's premier state broadcaster underscores Anno's technical superiority, market impact, and strategic importance in shaping the future of consumer experiences.The spotlight on Anno Robotics came during the highly anticipated CMG Greater Bay Area Robot Interactive Exhibition in Shenzhen, where CCTV News spearheaded a three-day interactive showcase. Anno's "Intelligent Beverage" team, comprising advanced AI coffee machines, ice cream robots, and bartender robots, captivated audiences and industry experts alike, demonstrating a new paradigm in automated retail. This isn't merely about novelty; it's about a profound shift towards efficiency, precision, and unparalleled customer satisfaction, validated at the highest national level.CCTV Spotlight: Anno's "Intelligent Beverage" Team Dominates CMG ExhibitionUnprecedented Media Endorsement: CCTV's Extensive CoverageFrom December 4th to 6th, the CMG (China Media Group) Greater Bay Area Robot Interactive Exhibition, a key component of the "CMG Smart Future – Nanny Robot Conference," transformed Shenzhen's Longgang Robot Street into a hub of technological marvels. Anno Robotics' "Intelligent Beverage" team wasn't just a participant; it was a headliner. CCTV News, leveraging its extensive new media matrix, provided continuous live coverage, drawing national and international attention to Anno's innovative solutions. Long queues of eager attendees, from industry professionals to curious families, formed daily, all vying for a taste of the future. Even children, captivated by the spectacle, insisted on waiting for "ice cream made by robots," a clear indication of the widespread appeal and accessibility of Anno's technology.The sheer volume and depth of CCTV's reporting speak volumes. The national broadcaster's decision to repeatedly feature Anno's products, zooming in on intricate details and interviewing delighted consumers, serves as an irrefutable stamp of approval. This level of media scrutiny and endorsement from a state-backed entity is a rare privilege, reserved only for companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, reliability, and strategic alignment with national development goals in intelligent manufacturing.The Stars of the Show: Precision and Performance UnveiledCCTV's cameras provided an intimate look at the operational finesse of Anno's robotic ensemble, highlighting the core capabilities that set them apart:The AI Coffee Machine & AI Coffee Robot: Mastering the Art of BrewingThe AI coffee machine, specifically Anno's latte art robot, became a focal point. CCTV hosts marveled as a mechanical arm, boasting an incredible 0.03mm precision, flawlessly replicated intricate latte art patterns. In a live demonstration, a host uploaded a photo of their pet cat, and within 90 seconds, a perfectly brewed coffee topped with a creamy, personalized image of the feline friend was presented. "The cat coffee is so cute, and the milk foam is incredibly smooth!" exclaimed the host, showcasing it to the live stream audience. This remarkable capability transforms a simple coffee order into a personalized experience, offering both speed and artisanal quality.The Ice Cream Robot : A Sweet Symphony of Speed and CustomizationThe ice cream robot proved equally popular, particularly with the younger audience. Children enthusiastically selected their preferred toppings – "chocolate sauce + peanut crumbs" – and watched in awe as the mechanical arm dispensed soft-serve and added garnishes in a mere 30 seconds. The immediate feedback was overwhelmingly positive: "It's better than the convenience store's, the robot is so skilled!" A CCTV host, after ordering a "strawberry sauce + Oreo crumbs" sundae, expressed genuine surprise at the speed and quality: "Delicious, so rich and milky!" Anno’s ice cream robot doesn't just serve; it creates a delightful, interactive experience.The Bartender Robot : Crafting Cocktails with Cyberpunk FlairAs evening approached, Anno’s bartender robot took center stage, transforming into a mobile bar. With cyberpunk lighting illuminating its movements, the mechanical arm rhythmically shook and stirred cocktails. In just 45 seconds, a perfectly chilled Mojito was handed over, eliciting nods of approval from even professional bartenders present. "I need another one! I want to try the special Mojito!" one attendee exclaimed, highlighting the robot's ability to deliver complex mixed drinks with speed and consistency, a feat that impressed even seasoned mixologists. While not explicitly showcased at the event, Anno's comprehensive "Intelligent Beverage" product series also encompasses solutions that could easily extend to a bubble tea robot, catering to the immense popularity of this beverage across various markets, as implied by their broad application scenarios in milk tea shops.Beyond Novelty: Anno's Hard Power Driving Smart Retail InnovationAnno Robotics' consistent presence in CCTV's coverage and its central role in the "Nanny Robot Conference" exhibition were not based on mere spectacle. The company’s true strength lies in its ability to address critical industry pain points, meet evolving consumer demands, and align perfectly with China's vision of empowering daily life through intelligent manufacturing.Solving Business Pain Points: The "Profit-Generating Engine" for EntrepreneursFor business owners and entrepreneurs, Anno's AI-powered beverage robots represent a paradigm shift in operational efficiency. These machines offer a "hassle-free solution," operating 24/7 in an unmanned mode. This eliminates the need for rental fees during off-hours, overtime pay, and complex staff scheduling. A single Anno unit can effectively replace up to three full-time beverage staff, automating the entire process from order placement to production and dispensing. This translates to a direct halving, or even more, of labor costs.At the exhibition, numerous prospective clients crowded Anno's booth, poring over brochures and eagerly inquiring: "How long until ROI?" and "Is maintenance difficult?" The answer to the former is remarkably swift—approximately six months for payback, with equipment designed for a 7-10 year lifespan. As for maintenance, the modular design ensures daily upkeep takes a mere 30 minutes, encompassing refilling ingredients and cleaning, making it accessible even for novice entrepreneurs. Anno's solutions allow businesses to utilize idle space, create greater value, empower physical stores, reduce costs, increase efficiency, innovate operations, and liberate labor, extending operating hours by more than double.Unyielding Technological Prowess: Over 70 Patents Underpinning "Made in China" ExcellenceCCTV journalists went to great lengths to highlight the technological sophistication embedded in Anno's robots. Cameras zoomed in on the mechanical arm, emphasizing its 0.03mm precision, which allows it to "accurately position and replicate manual latte art." This level of precision is not just for show; it ensures consistent quality, eliminates human error, and replicates master-level craftsmanship.Furthermore, the unmanned, zero-contact production process significantly enhances food safety, a paramount concern for consumers. It also drastically reduces the costs associated with training and recruiting professional beverage staff. The robots' precise ingredient measurement and automated operation effectively prevent raw material waste and inconsistencies often associated with manual preparation. "From technology to detail, it embodies the hard power of China's intelligent manufacturing!" a CCTV reporter remarked, praising the hygiene and waste reduction benefits.Anno's latte art robots are equipped with high-precision mechanical arms, intelligent visual capture and recognition technology, and a sophisticated machine learning system. They utilize 3D modeling for image processing, perfectly replicating the skills of professional latte artists. This forms a core part of Anno's AI robot freshly made beverage product series, with performance reaching domestic leading levels. Crucially, these systems support multiple languages and integrate with various domestic and international payment systems, effectively making one Anno unit equivalent to a high-end, fully automated beverage shop.Seamless Adaptability: The "Universal Player" for Diverse EnvironmentsOne of Anno's most compelling attributes is the unparalleled adaptability of its robotic solutions. These versatile units can be rapidly deployed and thrive in an extensive range of environments, becoming instant attractions wherever they go. Be it shopping malls, scenic tourist spots, bustling office buildings, residential communities, schools, parks, amusement parks, subway stations, high-speed rail hubs, large enterprises, pedestrian streets, milk tea shops, coffee shops, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, car dealerships, sales centers, or cinemas—Anno’s robots seamlessly integrate into both indoor and outdoor settings to prepare coffee, milk tea, ice cream, and cocktail drinks.Their performance at the Longgang Robot Street exhibition served as a vivid preview of future urban living. It suggests a future where waiting for a barista or a server becomes a relic of the past, with AI robots handling beverage preparation efficiently and reliably, enhancing convenience and accessibility across all facets of daily life.Global Vision: Anno Robotics Leading China's AI "Smart Beverage" Revolution WorldwideAnno Robotics' influence extends far beyond China's borders. The company's innovative robots have already made their mark in over 70 countries globally and are present in more than 100 cities across China. Supported by over 70 national patents, Anno's flexible "customized on-demand + multi-scenario application" model caters to diverse market needs, leading to a surge in overseas orders and significantly amplifying the global impact of "Made in China" intelligent manufacturing.From addressing critical labor shortages to pioneering breakthroughs in "smart retail," Anno Robotics has, through its "Shenzhen Intelligent Manufacturing" capabilities, become a recurring feature in CCTV's coverage. This authoritative endorsement is an undeniable mark of reliability and leadership.The selection of Anno for the CCTV-backed "Nanny Robot Conference" was not just because their products are "delicious and fun." It was fundamentally due to Anno's profound use of AI technology to genuinely transform the freshly made beverage retail sector. By making technological convenience easily accessible to ordinary people, solving merchant pain points with innovative solutions, meeting consumer demands with enhanced experiences, and adapting seamlessly to various urban scenarios, Anno has rightfully earned its place as a CCTV focal point and a trailblazer in the "Intelligent Beverage" trend.Key Takeaways for Industry ProfessionalsCCTV-Validated Leadership: Anno Robotics is officially recognized by China's national broadcaster as a leader in AI coffee machines, ice cream robots, and smart retail solutions.Unmatched Operational Efficiency: 24/7 unmanned operation, significant labor cost reduction (replaces up to 3 staff), quick ROI (approx. 6 months), and low daily maintenance (30 mins).Cutting-Edge, Patented AI Technology: Boasting over 70 patents, 0.03mm precision mechanical arms, intelligent vision, machine learning, and advanced customization features like personalized latte art.Versatile Deployment: Solutions seamlessly adapt to a vast array of environments including malls, offices, communities, schools, parks, and transportation hubs.Proven Global Market Penetration: Established presence in over 70 countries and 100+ Chinese cities, demonstrating strong international influence and robust overseas demand.About Anno Robotics (RobotAnno)Anno Robotics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Brand Name: RobotAnno), established in April 2017, is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research, development, production, sales, and service of desktop robotic arms and their AI robot smart retail application solutions. Driven by artificial intelligence technology, and utilizing "easy-to-operate, high-performance, diversified" desktop robotic arms as its core, Anno Robotics provides integrated commercial solutions. These solutions help clients overcome critical bottlenecks such as labor shortages and rising labor costs that constrain future business development. Anno Robotics' products have secured over 70 national patents, are sold in more than 100 cities across China, and exported to over 70 countries and regions worldwide, capturing a significant market share in the global desktop robotic arm and AI robot smart retail sectors.Discover the future of smart retail with Anno Robotics. Visit www.coffeerobotsanno.com to explore our innovative solutions and join the intelligent revolution.The journey of Anno Robotics, from a high-tech startup to a nationally recognized leader, exemplifies the transformative power of "Made in China" innovation. With its AI coffee machines, ice cream robots, and bartender robots setting new industry benchmarks, Anno is not just selling products; it is defining the future of smart retail, one intelligent beverage at a time.

