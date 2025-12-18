Drew Patchin: 12-year-old Boy Fighting Brain Cancer and Inspiring the World

Drew's book, Marshmallow Can Do Hard Things, is inspiring people young and old across the country!

Drew Patchin, 12, battling brain cancer for the 5th time, wrote Marshmallow Can Do Hard Things. 2K+ copies sold, raising $5,600 for other kids fighting cancer.

This book isn’t just a story—it’s an inspiration for anyone facing challenges. Watching Drew turn his struggle into something that uplifts others has been incredibly inspiring.” — Aunt Debbie Schultz

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drew Patchin, a remarkable young author, is fighting brain cancer for the fifth time since his first diagnosis at the age of 6 ½ years. "Marshmallow Can Do Hard Things" is Drew’s original story with a universal message: no matter how tough life gets, we can all do hard things.Now 12 years old, Drew is determined to take his message even farther. Through the generosity of Books That Heal, an organization that helps medical kids write their own stories, Drew's book has now sold more than 2000 copies and is in all 50 states, just since the August 2025 book launch. Families, schools, and communities are embracing its message of perseverance. Drew’s family is equally determined to help Drew realize his vision to inspire and serve as a beacon of hope.Even more impressive - Drew and his family don't make any profits from the sales of his book - proceeds from Drew's book benefit The Bennett Project, a local not for profit serving families fighting pediatric cancer in the St. Louis area. In only four months, Drew has raised over $5,600 from book sales and every dollar benefits kids like him.“Drew has shown us what true resilience looks like,” said his aunt Debbie Schultz. “This book isn’t just a story—it’s an inspiration for anyone facing challenges. Watching Drew turn his struggle into something that uplifts others has been incredibly inspiring.”For information and to purchase Marshmallow Can Do Hard Things, please visit https://a.co/d/7xRX25O . Books are available for purchase for $15.About Drew Patchin:Drew is a young author and fighter whose journey through brain cancer has touched countless lives. Drew has bravely battled anaplastic ependymoma for over six years and is now out of curative options. His mission is simple: to remind everyone that no matter how tough life gets, we can all do hard things. Drew’s parents, Jennifer and Doug, along with Tyler, his younger brother, and Snoopy, Drew’s service dog, are dedicated to creating the best memories for and with Drew including travel, special experiences, and most recently, the celebration of Drew's Bar Mitzvah.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.