Top Innovator RobotAnno Presents Full Suite of AI Beverage Robots, Including Bubble Tea, at HOTELEX Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of the hospitality and catering industry is set to be redefined as RobotAnno, a global leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for the service sector, prepares to unveil its groundbreaking "Beverage Robot Dream Team" at the highly anticipated HOTELEX Shenzhen 2025. From December 16-18, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), RobotAnno will showcase its full suite of intelligent beverage robots, including revolutionary AI coffee machines , advanced ice cream robots, pioneering bubble tea robots, and sophisticated bartender robots, at Booth 15E42 in Hall 15.As the premier barometer for culinary trends in South China, HOTELEX Shenzhen offers an unparalleled platform for industry professionals to witness the latest innovations. RobotAnno’s presence underscores its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart retail and automated service, solidifying its position as a top innovator in the global market.RobotAnno: Pioneering the AI-Driven Beverage RevolutionRobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., established in 2017, has rapidly emerged as a national high-tech and specialized enterprise, holding over 70 national patents. With products distributed across more than 100 cities in China and over 70 countries worldwide, RobotAnno commands a significant market share in desktop robotic arms and AI-powered smart retail solutions. The company's vision is clear: to leverage advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to drive comprehensive digital transformation for businesses, creating expansive commercial prospects for the future of the beverage industry.The "Beverage Robot Dream Team" on display at HOTELEX Shenzhen is a testament to RobotAnno's relentless pursuit of innovation, offering unparalleled efficiency, consistency, and customer engagement. These robots are not merely machines; they are sophisticated, autonomous systems designed to elevate the consumer experience while optimizing operational costs and enhancing profitability for businesses.Introducing the Full Suite of AI Beverage RobotsThe Art of Coffee, Perfected by AI: AI Coffee Machines & RobotsRobotAnno is set to captivate attendees with its range of AI coffee robots, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can transform the coffee experience. Leading this charge are:RobotAnno AI Robot Latte Art & Printing Coffee Kiosk: Hailed as the world’s first enclosed, single-arm robotic latte art and printing kiosk, this innovation is a showstopper. It can produce a perfect latte art creation in just 90 seconds. Utilizing high-precision robotic arms, intelligent visual capture, recognition technology, machine learning, and 3D modeling, it flawlessly replicates the artistry of a professional barista. This kiosk offers a wide array of hot and cold classic coffees, flavored lattes, unique latte art, custom printing, juices, and light milk teas. Supporting multi-language interfaces and various payment methods, it’s designed to be a self-contained premium coffee shop, saving labor costs, maximizing space efficiency, and becoming an instant social media sensation.RobotAnno AI Robot Latte Art & Printing Coffee Bar: This award-winning system has been featured multiple times on CCTV's "News Broadcast" and ranked second on Shenzhen's "Top Goods List 2024." It leverages similar single-arm latte art technology to create personalized coffee experiences, even allowing customers to upload and print their own images. Its recognition by top officials, including the Mayor of Shenzhen and the Chief Executive of Macao, highlights its significance and impact.RobotAnno AI Robot Freshly Ground Coffee Kiosk: Occupying less than 2.5 square meters, this kiosk delivers over 50 types of beverages, including freshly ground coffee, milk tea, matcha, chocolate drinks, and dairy beverages. It replicates 100% of a master barista's skills, offering 24/7 service without human intervention. Customers can customize coffee bean type, concentration, sweetness, temperature, and flavor. Its fully enclosed, sterile design with automatic shaking, air-blowing, and cleaning systems ensures hygiene and quality, providing a high-return, low-cost solution for coffee businesses.Sweet Innovations: The Ice Cream Robot ExperienceThe dessert sector is not left behind, with RobotAnno presenting its advanced ice cream robots:RobotAnno AI Robot Sundae Ice Cream Kiosk: This next-generation sundae master allows for intelligent, one-touch preparation of unique sundae creations. With a footprint of less than 2 square meters, it’s a powerful, mobile vending solution. Featuring a robotic arm for fully automated operation, a transparent process, and a sleek design, it offers over 20 flavors with 6 sauces and 2 toppings. Its 24-hour automatic cleaning, preservation, and sterilization functions ensure safety and hygiene, delivering a delicious treat in just 30 seconds.RobotAnno Mini AI Robot Sundae Ice Cream Kiosk: A fresh addition, this mini version boasts a compact design without compromising on power. Its lightweight and space-saving form factor makes it adaptable to various scenarios. It offers 8 sauces, 2 fresh toppings, and over 20 customizable flavors, with an upgraded ice cream machine core that delivers a cup in 20-40 seconds. This "light operation, precise profit" model is perfect for capturing consumer demand around the clock.The Future of Tea: The Bubble Tea RobotRobotAnno introduces the essential intelligent equipment for unmanned bubble tea shops:RobotAnno AI Robot Bubble Tea Kiosk: This new-generation bubble tea robot kiosk, occupying just 3 square meters, is poised to be the next big trend in the bubble tea industry. With one-touch intelligent dispensing, a robotic arm for smart operation, and a visually engaging process, it offers over 20 preset milk tea options and customizable combinations of tea bases and recipes. Like its counterparts, it features 24-hour automatic cleaning, preservation, and sterilization, preparing a professional-grade milk tea in just 90 seconds. It’s truly "one device = one premium bubble tea shop."Crafting Cocktails with Precision: The Bartender RobotExperience the art of mixology redefined by automation with RobotAnno’s bartender robots:RobotAnno AI Robot Bartender Kiosk: A natural trendsetter, this unmanned, self-service bartending kiosk allows customers to enjoy perfectly mixed drinks anytime, anywhere. Occupying only 3 square meters, it replicates the skills of a professional bartender with a robotic arm that intelligently prepares cocktails. It offers 12 base spirits and can create over 50 different cocktails in just 45 seconds. Its 24-hour automatic cleaning and sterilization features ensure hygiene, making it "one device = one mobile bar."RobotAnno Mini AI Robot Bartender Kiosk: The newly launched mini version of the AI robot bartender kiosk brings professional mixology to a smaller scale. Its lightweight design makes it ideal for clubs, bars, home parties, and various residential settings. With 12 base spirits and 4 optional juice modules, it can craft over 20 hot or cold cocktails in an average of 45 seconds. This "home smart bar" offers unparalleled convenience and a unique drinking experience.Key Takeaways for Industry ProfessionalsUnmatched Innovation: RobotAnno consistently introduces world-first technologies, like the single-arm latte art robot, setting new industry benchmarks.Operational Efficiency & Cost Savings: All robots are designed for unmanned, 24/7 operation, significantly reducing labor costs and increasing operational hours.Superior Customer Experience: Fast, consistent, customizable, and visually engaging preparation processes captivate customers and enhance satisfaction.Hygiene & Safety: Fully enclosed designs, automatic cleaning, preservation, and sterilization systems ensure the highest standards of food safety.Scalability & Flexibility: Compact footprints and mobile designs allow for flexible deployment in diverse locations, from high-traffic venues to intimate settings.Proven Authority: Endorsements from national media and government officials, along with a vast global presence, attest to RobotAnno's reliability and market leadership.Comprehensive Solutions: From coffee to ice cream, bubble tea to cocktails, RobotAnno offers a complete suite of AI beverage robots, enabling diverse business models.Experience the Future at HOTELEX Shenzhen 2025RobotAnno invites all industry professionals, investors, and innovators to witness these transformative technologies firsthand. The HOTELEX Shenzhen 2025 exhibition, spanning 200,000 square meters, will host over 2,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 150,000 professional visitors. It covers eight core sectors, showcasing the entire industry chain from raw materials to smart equipment and end-consumer solutions.Join us at Booth 15E42, Hall 15, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), from December 16-18, 2025. Discover how RobotAnno’s AI beverage robots are not just products, but integral solutions for the next generation of smart retail and hospitality.To learn more about RobotAnno's pioneering AI robotic solutions and explore partnership opportunities, visit our official website today:About RobotAnnoRobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Brand Name: RobotAnno), established in April 2017, is a national high-tech and specialized & new enterprise focused on the research, development, production, sales, and service of desktop robotic arms and AI robot smart retail application solutions. With over 70 national patents, RobotAnno's products are sold in more than 100 cities domestically and exported to over 70 countries and regions globally, securing a significant market share in the desktop robotic arm and AI robot smart retail sectors. Embracing cutting-edge innovative technology, continuous independent R&D, and an international vision, RobotAnno consistently advances the widespread application of robots in education, light industry, and particularly the commercial sector. Believing that "Robot + Retail" intelligence represents a disruptive trend for future commerce, RobotAnno utilizes advanced robotic technology to provide integrated commercial intelligent solutions for enterprises' comprehensive digital transformation, opening up broader commercial prospects for the future of beverages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.