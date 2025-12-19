BTM Coaches Named Official Transportation Sponsor of the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl

BTM Coaches Named Official Sponsor of the Hula Bowl

Premier Motorcoach Provider Partners with One of College Football’s Most Historic All-Star Games

We’re honored to have BTM Coaches join our family of sponsors for the 2026 Hula Bowl, their dedication to professionalism and supporting group travel aligns perfectly with our mission.” — Rachael Logan, Executive Director for the Hula Bowl.

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl are proud to welcome BTM Coaches as an official sponsor of this year’s event — the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game dedicated exclusively to senior student-athletes. The game will take place on January 10, 2026, at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida.As a trusted leader in group travel and charter transportation services, BTM Coaches brings decades of experience and a commitment to comfort, professionalism, and safety to the Hula Bowl partnership. With a modern fleet and a long track record of supporting schools, athletic programs, tour groups, and sports teams, BTM Coaches is a natural complement to an event that brings together elite athletes, coaches, scouts, and fans from across the United States, Canada, and beyond.“BTM Coaches is thrilled to support the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl,” said Chuck Dolan, Charter Sales at BTM Coaches. “We are honored to partner with an event that not only showcases top college football talent, but also represents teamwork, sportsmanship, and community — values we share deeply at BTM.”Founded with a focus on safe, reliable, and comfortable group transportation, BTM Coaches is known for its professional drivers, state-of-the-art vehicles, and personalized service. Whether transporting teams to key games or groups to major events, the company’s commitment to excellence has made it a trusted partner for organizations across the country.For more information about the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl and all official sponsors, visit www.hulabowl.com . ⁠About BTM Coaches:BTM Coaches is a leading provider of charter bus and motorcoach transportation across the United States and Canada. With a commitment to safety, comfort, and personalized service, BTM Coaches serves groups of all sizes, including athletic teams, school trips, corporate events, and more.About the Hula Bowl:The Hula Bowl is one of the nation’s premier college football all-star games, offering elite SENIOR athletes the chance to showcase their skills to professional scouts from the NFL, CFL, UFL and WWE. With a rich legacy of tradition and excellence, the Hula Bowl remains a premier Launching Pad event for elite athletes to an introduction to the world of professional football. With over 400 Professional scouts evaluating their every move on and off the field. Hula Bowl Athletes will be evaluated for Talent, Character, and their ability to become a part of a team. It is truly the interview of their life.The 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl, one of college football’s most historic and prestigious all-star games, will celebrate its 80th anniversary January 10, 2026. The event has long served as a bridge between college and professional football, highlighting excellence on the field while promoting sportsmanship and community connection.National audiences will see the partnership in action through CBS Sports Network coverage, stadium signage, digital platforms, and game-day recognition moments that celebrate those who make a difference in people’s lives every day.Fans can stay updated on Hula Bowl announcements, community programs, and special events by visiting www.hulabowl.com or following @HulaBowl on social media.

