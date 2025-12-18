Luoming Highlights Cutting-Edge PSA Oxygen Generator Solutions at the 27th China Medical Device Expo

China PSA Oxygen Generator Manufacturer

YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., an innovative China PSA Oxygen Generator Manufacturer , presented its next-generation medical oxygen systems at the 27th China Medical Device Expo, continuing the momentum built at the 26th National Hospital Construction Conference with a focus on intelligent, sustainable gas technologies.At the 27th China Medical Device Expo, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. (Luoming) unveiled its latest PSA oxygen generator series, capturing the attention of medical professionals, hospital designers, and global healthcare equipment buyers. Under the theme “Precision Oxygen, Smarter Healthcare,” Luoming’s booth showcased the company’s advancements in medical gas purification and automated oxygen generation. Live demonstrations illustrated how the company’s PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) systems deliver continuous, high-purity oxygen on-site—offering hospitals a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional cylinder delivery.Luoming’s exhibition presence reflected its growing reputation for technical reliability and product innovation in the medical equipment field. Visitors were drawn to the company’s comprehensive display of medical oxygen generators, bunker oxygen systems, and portable medical gas devices. Many international attendees praised the systems for their modular design, energy-saving operation, and stable performance under demanding clinical conditions.Industry Landscape: PSA Oxygen Technology Reshaping Hospital InfrastructureThe global healthcare industry is entering a new era of self-sufficient and smart hospital operations, where oxygen supply security has become a critical factor in medical infrastructure design. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this transformation, prompting hospitals worldwide to shift from dependence on bottled oxygen to on-site PSA oxygen generation systems capable of ensuring constant availability and high purity.Luoming’s PSA technology allows oxygen to be extracted directly from the air with exceptional reliability. Unlike traditional liquid oxygen or cylinder supply, PSA oxygen systems produce medical-grade oxygen continuously, drastically reducing logistics costs and minimizing safety risks.In China, the government’s strong emphasis on medical modernization, energy efficiency, and digital transformation has made PSA oxygen generators a standard feature in new hospital construction projects. During the 26th National Hospital Construction Conference, experts from across the industry highlighted the strategic role of oxygen self-sufficiency and smart monitoring systems in improving healthcare resilience and sustainability.With an expanding hospital network and increased demand for emergency preparedness, the domestic PSA oxygen generator market is forecasted to grow steadily over the next decade. Luoming’s participation at the Expo demonstrates how Chinese manufacturers are responding to this demand with innovation, precision, and world-class engineering.Luoming’s Technological Excellence and R&D CommitmentFounded in 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd., Luoming has rapidly evolved into a benchmark of quality and reliability in the field of gas purification and medical oxygen generation. The company’s 16,000-square-meter facility integrates R&D, production, and service, creating an efficient ecosystem for the design and manufacturing of advanced gas equipment.Luoming’s engineering philosophy centers on combining high-performance materials with intelligent automation. Its flagship PSA oxygen generators utilize premium molecular sieves and energy-efficient compressors, achieving oxygen purity levels between 93% and 99.5% with stable flow control. Equipped with digital PLC systems, each unit automatically manages pressure, flow, and adsorption cycles to ensure consistent output and minimal operator intervention.The company’s research and development team has introduced several innovations that distinguish Luoming’s systems in the competitive market:Dual-tower adsorption design enhances system durability and oxygen output consistency.Smart alarm and diagnostic system provides real-time operational feedback and maintenance alerts.Noise-reduction technology and optimized airflow channels make Luoming units ideal for hospital environments requiring quiet operation.Modular configuration allows flexible expansion, supporting institutions ranging from community clinics to large tertiary hospitals.These features, coupled with the company’s ISO9001-certified manufacturing standards and the Class II Medical Device Production License obtained in 2022, have positioned Luoming among the top-performing manufacturers in China’s PSA oxygen generator sector.Product Portfolio and Application ScenariosAt the Expo, Luoming introduced an extensive product lineup, tailored to diverse application needs across healthcare, aviation, and industrial fields:Medical PSA Oxygen Generators – The company’s core product line, ensuring continuous, hospital-grade oxygen for critical care, surgery, and emergency response.Medical Bunker Oxygen Systems – Portable and modular units designed for field hospitals, disaster relief centers, and military medical operations.Aviation High-Purity Oxygen Generators – Developed to meet the stringent requirements of aerospace medicine and high-altitude oxygen delivery.Medical Compressed Air Systems and Portable Cylinders – Compact solutions for outpatient clinics and home healthcare applications.Modular Oxygen Plants – Scalable systems that can be customized for industrial production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, or large healthcare complexes.Luoming’s products are engineered not only for reliability but also for sustainability. Each system incorporates low-energy components and intelligent standby modes that reduce power consumption by up to 25% compared with conventional oxygen plants. Additionally, the use of eco-friendly materials and recyclable parts underscores the company’s commitment to green manufacturing.Customer Success and Market RecognitionLuoming’s PSA oxygen systems have been successfully deployed in numerous hospitals and healthcare projects across China, particularly in Jiangsu, Henan, and Sichuan provinces. Many facilities report significant cost savings and operational improvements after transitioning to on-site PSA oxygen production. One regional medical center noted that its Luoming system reduced annual oxygen procurement costs by nearly 30% while improving supply stability and purity control.Beyond domestic success, Luoming is gaining traction in international markets. The company’s engineering team is collaborating with overseas partners in Southeast Asia and the Middle East to provide customized oxygen generation solutions for hospitals and industrial applications. With its ISO9001 certification and adherence to international medical standards, Luoming is well-positioned to expand its footprint in the global healthcare technology arena.Future Vision: Building Smart, Sustainable Oxygen EcosystemsLooking forward, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. aims to integrate digital intelligence and sustainability into every stage of its product lifecycle. The company is developing AI-assisted maintenance platforms capable of predictive diagnostics and performance optimization, allowing hospital operators to monitor systems remotely and respond proactively to maintenance needs.In addition, Luoming plans to expand its production capacity and strengthen its export network, offering global clients customized solutions for diverse healthcare and industrial environments. Guided by its mission—“Purity, Innovation, and Trust”—Luoming strives to become a key contributor to the next generation of intelligent, eco-friendly oxygen supply systems worldwide.As healthcare institutions continue to prioritize safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Luoming’s PSA oxygen generator solutions stand out as a symbol of technological progress and dependable performance in the evolving medical landscape.For more information, please visit the official website:

