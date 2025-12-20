Jason McDonald explains how SEO, AI, and digital marketing increasingly shape legal disputes and litigation.

As AI technologies like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and algorithmic content marketing become widespread, lawyers and courts are playing catch-up.” — Jason McDonald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jason McDonald Consulting Agency, a top-rated consulting firm in digital marketing, including SEO , Google Ads, and social media , is proud to announce a new blog post entitled, “What Is SEO? Why Does It Matter in Court?” The post explores the intersection of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and AI. It is part of a forthcoming e-book on AI and marketing.“As AI technologies like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and algorithmic content marketing become widespread, lawyers and courts are playing catch-up,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting Agency. “My new article—and soon, my upcoming e-book—dives into how AI and SEO collide in both the marketplace and the courtroom.”The blog post, available at https://jasonmcdonald.org/blog/2025/10/what-is-seo-why-does-it-matter-in-court/ breaks down the complex world of SEO for non-experts. Dr. McDonald explains how businesses use SEO to “speak Google,” why it matters for visibility, and how AI tools both support and disrupt SEO practices. He also highlights how legal disputes can emerge over content strategy, keyword targeting, and even alleged trademark misuse online. AI introduces a new level of complexity to the landscape of litigation and SEO. As an expert witness in SEO, Dr. McDonald refers the reader to https://jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/ for more information on search engine optimization. Lawyers interested in his expert witness services can visit newly updated content at https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald SEO, AI, AND THE LAW: A GROWING CONCERN FOR ATTORNEYSThe blog post previews insights from Dr. McDonald’s upcoming e-book, which will cover AI tools like ChatGPT, Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), and how marketers use AI to create and distribute content—sometimes crossing legal lines. The book is designed to help marketers, business owners, and most importantly, attorneys, understand how AI is reshaping digital visibility and legal exposure in areas like:• Trademark disputes involving keyword bidding or brand mentions• Scraped or AI-generated content that leads to copyright disputes• Misleading advertising claims amplified by algorithmic distribution• Forensic SEO analysis to determine what happened, when, and whyDr. McDonald regularly serves as an SEO expert witness, working with attorneys to interpret complex data, clarify technical concepts, and deliver clear, digestible reports for litigation. He specializes in helping the court understand search rankings, keyword strategy, backlink analysis, and how algorithmic tools may have influenced digital outcomes.ABOUT DR. JASON MCDONALDJason McDonald is Director of the JM Internet Group, a digital marketing training and consulting firm. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, and has worked in internet marketing since the mid-1990s. He teaches SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media Marketing at Stanford Continuing Studies, and he is the author of several best-selling marketing workbooks on Amazon. He is widely recognized as a leading SEO and AI expert witness for legal cases involving digital marketing disputes.Media RelationsTel. 800-298-4065Website: https://www.jasonmcdonald.org

