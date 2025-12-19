Search is transforming due to LLMs

AEO and GEO are reshaping search as AI engines dominate results. SEO Runners highlights how brands can stay visible in the AI era.

Generative engines represent the most significant shift in search behavior since mobile.” — Roman Satur

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As generative AI platforms transform how users access information online, digital marketers are rapidly shifting focus from traditional SEO to emerging disciplines known as AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization). These methodologies are gaining traction as businesses aim to remain visible in a search environment increasingly dominated by AI-driven summaries and zero-click results.Unlike classic SEO, which prioritizes rankings on search engine results pages, AEO and GEO focus on optimizing how content is interpreted, summarized, and delivered by large language models (LLMs), conversational engines, and generative answer systems. The rapid adoption of AI-driven search experiences has accelerated the need for structured data, machine-readable content, and specialized signals designed specifically for generative output.“AI engines are no longer just recommending content, they’re becoming the content,” said Roman Satur, founder of SEO Runners, a digital marketing firm that has been researching and implementing AEO and GEO strategies across multiple industries. “Businesses must optimize for how AI summarizes, interprets, and responds to user intent. That requires a fundamentally different approach than what most teams are used to.”In a recent article published by SEO Runners titled “ LLMs.txt Is the Next Frontier of SEO Control for the AI Era ”, Satur outlines how companies can use machine-readable directives to influence how LLMs interact with their content. The piece explores concepts such as:- AI-oriented content permissions- Structured data signaling- Semantic mapping for generative outputs- Protecting proprietary content from uncontrolled training loops- Giving publishers more influence over how AI models interpret their pagesThe rise of LLMs has coincided with dramatic growth in zero-click behavior, with many users receiving full answers from AI before ever visiting a website. Early data from SEO Runners’ client pilots indicates that brands using AEO and GEO strategies see stronger placement in AI summaries and improved visibility across AI-powered search tools.“Generative engines represent the most significant shift in search behavior since mobile,” Satur said. “Organizations that build for this now will future-proof their discoverability across every major search and AI platform.”AEO and GEO strategies are gaining adoption across sectors including healthcare, home services, legal, financial services, and e-learning, all industries where accurate, authoritative answers are crucial. SEO Runners has been working with clients both nationwide and internationally to integrate schema-driven content architecture, intent modeling, and generative-friendly structures that align with how AI engines surface information.About SEO RunnersFounded in 2015, SEO Runners is a Fort Worth-based digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, technical strategy, content development, and AI-era search visibility. The company focuses on helping businesses adapt to emerging search technologies through data-driven methodologies, including AEO and GEO optimization. More information and research can be found at SEORunners.com

