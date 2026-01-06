California Approves Revised Confined Spaces in Construction Standards Effective January 1, 2026

Confined space training experts Confined Spaces in Construction Training for the Competent Person and Entry Supervisors

Employers Must Update Confined Space Training For All Affected Employees Under California’s Revised Construction Rules

These revisions reinforce the importance of proper planning, communication, and training. Employers who act early will be in a much stronger position now that the standard is in effect.” — Curtis Chambers, CSP

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California construction employers must take action now that the revised Confined Spaces in Construction standards are officially in effect, following approval by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL). Codified at Title 8 California Code of Regulations (CCR) Sections 1951 through 1956, the updated rules became effective January 1, 2026 and introduce important changes that directly impact confined space entry operations on construction sites across the state. Employers are required to ensure that all employees involved in confined space entry operations are trained on the new requirements, and that their confined space entry programs and written procedures are reviewed and updated to comply with the revised standard.The revised standards clarify employer responsibilities related to confined space identification, hazard evaluation, coordination between controlling contractors and entry employers, and employee training. Failure to comply could increase enforcement risk and create preventable job-site hazards. With the effective date now in place, California construction employers are encouraged to update their programs immediately.In addition, the revised standard does not only apply to contractors or subcontractors who perform confined space entry operations. General contractors are explicitly required to act as the central hub for confined space information sharing on construction sites, ensuring that all affected subcontractors are aware of hazards, entry permits, and procedures. This construction-specific requirement reinforces the GC’s role in coordinating safe work practices and verifying that every crew on site, regardless of their direct involvement in confined space entry, understands their responsibilities under the updated regulations.“Confined space hazards remain one of the most serious and misunderstood risks in construction,” said Curtis Chambers, CSP, occupational safety and health expert and court-recognized OSHA compliance authority. “These revisions reinforce the importance of proper planning, communication, and training. Employers who act early will be in a much stronger position now that the standard is in effect.” OSHA Training Services Inc . supports employers across California with practical, regulation-focused confined space training solutions. The company offers on-site confined space training classes for groups of eight or more employees, tailored to construction activities and site-specific hazards. For employers seeking flexible options, OSHA Training Services Inc. also provides comprehensive online confined space training courses, including separate courses for entry supervisors and competent persons and for authorized entrants and attendants.Both training formats are developed and delivered by experienced safety professionals with deep knowledge of California occupational safety and health regulations. Courses emphasize hazard recognition, permit and non-permit space procedures, employer coordination responsibilities, and real-world application of the standard.California construction employers are encouraged to review their confined space programs now and ensure their workforce is prepared well ahead of the effective date.Learn more or request training:

