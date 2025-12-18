Lensrentals Reveals The Most Rented Photography and Videography Gear of 2025

Lensrentals Top Rented Products 2025

Lensrentals' 2025 rental report shows mirrorless zooms (Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS) are favored. Canon & Sony lead the market, but DSLRs are still used.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lensrentals , the leading and largest online photo, video, audio and lighting equipment rental and production resource company, today released its annual report detailing in chart form, the most popular rented gear and market share trends for 2025. Drawing from the industry’s largest inventory and an expansive database of rental orders throughout the year, the data serves as a definitive barometer for the creative and production sectors in the United States.The 2025 data reveals a continued dominance by Canon and Sony, with an overwhelming preference for versatile zoom lenses over traditional primes. The Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS secured the top spot as the most rented product of the year, followed closely by the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L. This trend underscores a shift among professional creatives toward "workhorse" gear that offers maximum flexibility across various shooting environments."Each year, we analyze our rental data to provide the industry with a clear picture of where the market is heading," said Connie Candebat, vice president product lifecycle and engagement, Lensrentals. "In 2025 we saw that product and order versatility is king. While the phrase ‘Prime is King’ is often used in photo and cinematic circles, our numbers show that many photographers and videographers are prioritizing the efficiency of high-performance zooms more than ever."2025 Camera and Lens Trends In the camera category, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II emerged as the most popular rental, surpassing even the high-resolution R5 series. Sony maintained a powerful presence with nine different camera bodies in the top twenty, led by the Sony FX3, which continues to be the preferred choice for independent filmmakers and content creators.While Canon and Sony represent the vast majority of the lens market share, the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art for Sony E-mount broke into the top twenty, representing the only third-party lens manufacturer to do so. Nikon also maintained a foothold in the professional space with the Nikon Z8 appearing in the top camera rentals.For those not ready for mirrorless or already heavily invested in DSLRs, classic camera bodies like the Canon 5D Mark IV maintain high rental numbers despite mirrorless dominance overall. Indeed in our 19-year retrospective Most Popular Rentals of the Last 19 Years report in July, Canon DSLRs are still heavily rented.Market Share and New Technology Based on annual revenue, Canon remains the market leader with a 26.51% share, followed by Sony at 21.66%. Notably, DJI saw a steady increase in market share to 4.29%, driven by the popularity of the Osmo Pocket 3 and specialized drone power solutions.The "Top New Gear" list for 2025 highlights a stabilizing market focused on refining existing ecosystems. The Manfrotto 500AH/190X3 Tripod Kit led new rentals, while lighting innovators like Aputure made a significant impact with the Amaran COB 200x S Bi-Color LED, signaling a growing demand for portable, high-output lighting solutions on set.Accessories and Infrastructure Reflecting the technical demands of modern mirrorless systems, the accessories list was dominated by high-speed storage and power solutions. The Sony 160GB CFexpress Type A TOUGH card and various high-capacity batteries claimed the top positions, as creatives grapple with the massive data rates of 4K and 8K production.For a full breakdown of the 2025 rental data and to see charts and tables, including specific brand rankings and accessory trends, visit the Lensrentals Blog.About Lensrentals Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Lensrentals is the largest online rental retailer for photography, videography, and lighting equipment in the United States. Lensrentals provides creatives and production teams with access to a massive inventory of the latest technology from all major manufacturers, backed by industry-leading quality control and customer support.

