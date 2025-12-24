Roger W. W. Baker Announces Release of Noble Rot: A Case of Sour Grapes

Author Roger William Weatherburn-Baker

A man with no memory. Dangerous associates. A life shrouded in lies. Who can Tony trust when nothing is what it seems?

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Thriller Full of Mystery and Deception, ' Noble Rot : A Case of Sour Grapes'Noble Rot: A Case of Sour Grapes , a fast-paced thriller, promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats. After a car accident, Tony Sloveno wakes up with no memory of his identity. As he strives to piece together his past, he realizes that everything around him is shrouded in deception.About the BookIn Noble Rot: A Case of Sour Grapes, Tony Sloveno’s life is turned upside down following a car crash that leaves him with no recollection of his past. He encounters mysterious individuals, including Laura, a woman who claims to know him, and Dr. Michael Gross, a man with his own secrets. As Tony works to uncover his identity, he discovers that he is surrounded by dangerous people and hidden truths that could cost him his life.Packed with mystery, suspense, and unexpected twists, this thrilling novel explores themes of trust, identity, and the search for truth when everything appears unclear. Fans of thrilling mysteries and crime stories will find this book to be a must-read.About the Author Roger W. W. Baker is an accomplished writer who has lived and worked in cities such as London, Paris, and New York. He began his career as a reporter for the London Financial Times and later transitioned into global branding and communication. Throughout his career, he has written about travel, the arts, and interviewed prominent figures.Baker won the “Gold Quill Award” for excellence in business communications. He currently resides in Naples, Florida, with his wife and two rescued cats. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, playing tennis, reading, and participating in charity work. He is also a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Florida Writers Association, and the Gulf Coast Writers Association.Book Details• Title: Noble Rot: A Case of Sour Grapes• Author: Roger W. W. Baker• Formats: eBook, Hardcover & Paperback• Release Date: December 2025Get Your Copy of Noble Rot: A Case of Sour Grapes Today!Noble Rot: A Case of Sour Grapes is now available on:Amazon: https://a.co/d/dNpJjCD Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/noble-rot-roger-w-w-baker/1147791099?ean=2940184592701 Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/us/book/noble-rot/id6748326422 Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/noble-rot-1?sId=3f4cd109-bc9d-4e60-8eb1-55b4184964d4&ssId=mUzdNQZhcr_pglqGOw8Eh&cPos=1

