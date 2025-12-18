Omaha community leaders brought holiday cheer to seniors at J.C. Wade Senior Villa

Members of Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated at the J.C. Wade Senior Villa.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local leaders visited the J.C. Wade Senior Villa in North Omaha on Wednesday, Dec. 17, to deliver gifts and spread holiday cheer to senior residents, many of whom may experience isolation during the season.

The outreach event brought together members of Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. Volunteers from these organizations delivered gifts, shared conversations and spent time with residents, offering warm reminders that they are seen, valued and supported.

“This is about showing up for our elders and letting them know we love them and they are not forgotten,” said Anita Johnson, the President of the Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.

Organizers said the event aimed to honor elders and continue Omaha’s long-standing tradition of service and intergenerational care. The collaboration between historically Black Greek-letter organizations and first responders reflected a commitment to community leadership and compassion.

“We believe in being present not just in emergencies, but in moments that bring joy and comfort,” said John Farmer, Jr., the president of the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters. “This outreach is a small way for us to honor the elders who laid the foundation for the community we serve every day.”

“Supporting our seniors during the holidays is part of our commitment to service in the community,” said Aaron Evans, the president of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. “It was a privilege to stand alongside our fellow organizations and remind our elders that their legacy still matters.”

The villa, located at 3464 Ohio St. in Omaha, highlighted interactions between volunteers and residents, gift exchanges and group photos capturing the spirit of the holiday season. “Our elders are living testimonies of resilience and faith and to honor them, especially during the holidays, is both our duty and our joy,” said Rev. Dr. Jarvis Ellis, the Senior Pastor of Salem Baptist Church and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. Though Salem Baptist Church does not directly operate the J.C. Wade Villas, the senior living facility (located nearby the church), pays homage to its namesake, the Rev. J.C. Wade, the long-serving pastor of Salem Baptist Church, who left a lasting legacy in the community.

Collectively, the three nonprofit organizations said they hope the event inspires continued outreach and community support throughout the year.

About Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Established in Washington, D.C. in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is the first Greek-letter organization founded by African American college-educated women on the campus of Howard University. The Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, chartered in Omaha, Nebraska in 1946, has been a pillar of service and excellence, boasting members with up to 75 years of commitment to the sorority's values and community initiatives. Through collective community service, the Chapter upholds the sorority's mission to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity and friendship and be of “Service to All Mankind.” For more information, visit http://www.deoakaomaha.org/.

