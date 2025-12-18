Morant-Led Catch12 Invests in EuroStep Ventures, Parent Company of Paris-Based Levallois Metropolitans Basketball Club

The strategic investment expands Catch12’s global footprint and aligns with the shared values and long-term vision of Catch12 and EuroStep Ventures.

MEMPHIS, TN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catch12, Inc., the athlete-led media and investment company founded by the Morant family, has announced a strategic investment in U.S. based EuroStep Ventures (ESV), parent company of the Levallois Metropolitans, one of Europe’s most recognized basketball clubs.The move marks a defining step in Catch12’s mission to bridge sport, culture, and business through athlete ownership and storytelling. By joining forces with EuroStep, Catch12 positions itself within one of the most dynamic basketball markets in the world, where global interest in basketball culture and related opportunities in Paris continues to surge.According to Berry Winn, COO of Catch12, the investment represents both cultural opportunity and strategic vision.“Basketball in Paris is capturing worldwide attention,” Winn said. “This partnership allows us to take part in something that is shaping the future of both the men’s and women’s game on an international scale. Our team brings athlete perspective, media and broadcast technology, and a cultural lens that will help expand EuroStep’s vision.”A focus on lasting impact guides Catch12’s leadership approach. Phil Morant, CEO of Catch12, described the partnership as an extension of the company’s founding philosophy.“This is not just an investment in a basketball club; it is an investment in people, culture, and possibility. At Catch12, we measure success by what we leave behind. Investing in EuroStep is not just a business decision. It is a statement about what we believe in: excellence, accountability, and community. What EuroStep is doing in Paris reminds us that when you combine vision with values, you can create something that shapes both the game and the people it touches for generations.”That sentiment is echoed by Sumair Khan, Catch12’s Chief Business & Legal Officer, who helped lead the investment.“This partnership is a perfect example of how strategic athlete-driven enterprise and cultural intelligence can create new models for growth in global sports,” Khan said. “EuroStep has built a forward-thinking platform, and we are proud to bring our strategic and creative resources to help scale it worldwide, particularly as the basketball world’s attention expands to Europe.”EuroStep Ventures shares this enthusiasm about Catch12’s involvement.Sam Simon, Co-Founder of ESV, said, “Paris is a basketball town, but today, thanks to our partnership with Catch12, the future of the game in the City of Light is brighter than ever. Together, we’re building a foundation for the future of the sport.”Allen T. Lamb, Co-Founder of ESV, said, “From day one, EuroStep Ventures viewed its ownership of the Metropolitans Basketball Club in Paris as a local sports organization designed to operate as a global laboratory, innovating across fandom, athlete empowerment, storytelling, and community. Catch12 shares our belief that basketball is entering a new era, where fans, athletes, cities, and culture are co-authors of the game’s future.”About the InvestmentThe partnership between Catch12 and EuroStep Ventures represents the growing intersection of athlete ownership, storytelling, and international basketball. By aligning with ESV’s innovative structure, Catch12 expands its global footprint and reinforces its long-term vision to merge media, sport, investment, and community impact under one collective mission.About Catch12, Inc.Catch12, Inc. is a media and business venture company led by CEO, Phil Morant and Chairman of the Board, Ja Morant. The company develops media and branding with athletes, creating partnership, investment, and equity growth opportunities that amplify the athlete’s authentic voice and cultural impact while building a lasting legacy off the court. Catch12’s portfolio spans youth sports, media, technology, real estate, and cultural initiatives.About EuroStep VenturesEuroStep Ventures (ESV) is a U.S.-based sports and entertainment platform focused on global basketball. The firm holds a super-majority stake in the Levallois Metropolitans, one of France’s most historic basketball clubs and a successor to Mets92, the former team of NBA Draft No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, and Paris Basket Racing, the former team of NBA champion Tony Parker. Operating at the intersection of team ownership, athlete development, and storytelling, EuroStep is building a global fan engagement platform centered in Paris with international reach.Media ContactSumair KhanChief Business & Legal Officer, Catch12Sumair@catch12.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.