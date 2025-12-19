Twin State Technical Services Wins Gold and Silver at the 2025 W3 Awards

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to digital excellence, Twin State Technical Services continues to prove that world-class innovation doesn’t just come from the coasts—it thrives right here in the Quad Cities.The Davenport-based technology firm earned Gold for the Bettendorf Public Library website and Silver for Revive and The Group Med Spa at this year’s W3 Awards, an international competition honoring the best in web design, marketing, video, and digital innovation.The W3 Awards, sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA)—whose members represent top global brands including Disney, Microsoft, and Condé Nast—are among the most prestigious recognitions in the digital industry. While other competitions like the Davey Awards highlight small agencies exclusively, the W3 Awards allow firms of all sizes to compete head-to-head with the biggest names in the world.That makes Twin State’s win even more remarkable.“These awards reinforce that our work stands shoulder-to-shoulder with top global agencies,” said Beth Tinsman, Founder and Chairman of Twin State Technical Services. “We’re proud to bring this level of design and technical expertise to our community—and to our clients who trust us to deliver digital excellence every day.”This year’s awards continue a long-standing pattern of recognition for Twin State Technical Services, whose past winners include Whitey’s Ice Cream, the Putnam Museum, and the Scott County Solid Waste Commission. The firm’s consistent performance has also earned Vice President – Web Design and Development, Geoff Lampe an ongoing role as a W3 Awards judge, a distinction reserved for digital leaders with a proven record of creative excellence.“Great digital work isn’t just about visuals—it’s about building something that works beautifully for real people,” said Lampe. “That’s what drives our team: combining design, strategy, and technology to make something both powerful and human.”With more than three decades of experience and a 99% client happiness rate, (the highest in the industry) Twin State Technical Services continues to help businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities turn technology into a true competitive advantage - proving once again that big ideas can come from right here at home.About Twin State Technical ServicesFounded in 1992, Twin State Technical Services is a full-stack technology, digital innovation, and creative solutions firm based in Davenport, Iowa. With more than three decades of experience and a 99% client retention rate, the company helps organizations move faster, scale smarter, and operate more securely.Unlike traditional IT firms, Twin State Technical Services unites managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, software development, and award-winning web design under one roof—giving clients a seamless, end-to-end technology partner built for growth.From powering local governments and schools to elevating leading Midwest brands, Twin State Technical Services is known for turning complex technology into simple, human solutions. With a proven record of excellence, a Midwest work ethic, and a relentless focus on results, the firm continues to set the standard for what’s possible when innovation meets integrity.Learn more at www.tsts.com.

