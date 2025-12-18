Midwest Family Ski Resorts Announce Holiday Season Programming Across Three Midwest Destinations

Lutsen Mountains Bridge Run Skiing Granite Peak Snowriver Mountain Resort Aprés Skiing

Festive Winter Programming, Seasonal Activities, and Vacation Packages Available at Lutsen Mountains, Snowriver Mountain Resort, and Granite Peak

WAUSAU , WI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Midwest Family Ski Resorts is inviting guests to make the slopes part of their holiday plans. Across Lutsen Mountains, Snowriver Mountain Resort, and Granite Peak, guests can trade crowded airports and long lines for twinkling lights, fresh snow, and warm firesides. From Christmas week celebrations to fireworks on New Year’s Eve, each resort is planning family-friendly events, special dining, and mountain experiences that showcase the very best of seasonal recreation in the Midwest.

“Our goal is to create an atmosphere where families can truly reconnect and celebrate the holidays in a memorable way,” said Charles Skinner, President and Owner of Midwest Family Ski Resorts. “Each of our resorts delivers the spirit of the season in its own unique way, surrounded by the natural beauty and hospitality that make Midwest skiing so special.”

At Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, families can experience a true winter setting with deep and consistent snowfall. More than five feet of natural snow has already fallen this season, and opening weekend delivered approximately forty inches of powder. With roughly 90 percent of terrain anticipated to be open for the holiday period, Snowriver expects to provide some of the best early-season conditions in the Midwest. Christmas Week brings groomer rides, scavenger hunts, s’mores, and torchlight parades that lead into a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks and live entertainment.

At Granite Peak in Wisconsin, families can find the nostalgic setting of a Midwest ski holiday during one of the snowiest starts in recent years. More than a foot of natural snow has already fallen and terrain is projected to be near 90 percent open for the Christmas to New Year’s stretch. The mountain will host Holiday Family Fest, which features s’mores by the fire, scavenger hunts, and fireworks. The celebration continues with the Jingle Jam rail event, Christmas Week skiing, and a New Year’s Eve gathering that includes night skiing and fireworks high above the valley.

At Lutsen Mountains on Minnesota’s North Shore, guests can celebrate the season surrounded by Lake Superior’s snowy landscape. This winter has already brought far more snow than previous years, and the mountain is covered in fresh snow thanks to cold temperatures. With approximately 70 percent of terrain expected to be open for the holidays, the resort plans to feature live music, festive events, and evenings in alpine-inspired lodges during Holiday Week. Everything builds toward Midnight on the Mountain, a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks and toasts under the stars. Families will find a combination of adventure and relaxation with expansive terrain, scenic gondola rides, and slopeside lodging.

Families planning a winter escape filled with skiing and seasonal activities can book the Extended Holidays lodging package, which combines multi-day discounts on lift tickets and bundled discounts on rentals for three- to five- night bookings.

For more information on event details and lodging packages, contact Midwest Family Ski Resorts at (715) 845-2846.

About Midwest Family Ski Resorts

Midwest Family Ski Resorts is a premier operator of three iconic ski areas in the upper Midwest: Granite Peak (WI), Lutsen Mountains (MN), and Snowriver Mountain Resort (MI). Known for their family-friendly environment and dedication to delivering unforgettable winter adventures, Midwest Family Ski Resorts offers legendary experiences across all three resorts. With a focus on exceptional service, state-of-the-art facilities, and a passion for winter sports, Midwest Family Ski Resorts properties are the go-to destinations for skiers and snowboarders of all levels throughout the Midwest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.