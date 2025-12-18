ADU Construction in Arizona Infinity Builders Logo Garage turned into ADU in Phoenix, AZ

Infinity Builders expands ADU and home addition services for Scottsdale and Phoenix homeowners seeking more space or rental income.

Many homeowners want to stay close to work, schools, and family, ADUs and additions give them more space and flexibility without having to relocate.” — Reggie Cohen, Owner of Infinity Builders

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Builders , a licensed, bonded, and insured construction company, announced the expansion of its ADU and home addition services for homeowners in Scottsdale and Phoenix. The move comes as more property owners look for ways to add living space, support family needs, or create rental income without leaving their neighborhood.Home prices and limited inventory across Maricopa County have led many homeowners to rethink moving. ADUs and home additions offer a practical option, allowing people to stay in place while adapting their homes to fit changing needs. Infinity Builders now provides support for garage conversions, attached additions, detached ADUs, and casita construction with planning and construction handled under one process.“Many homeowners want to stay close to work, schools, and family,” said Reggie of Infinity Builders. “ADUs and additions give them more space and flexibility without having to relocate.”Interest in ADUs continues to grow in Scottsdale and Phoenix, where zoning rules, parking requirements, and setbacks can vary by area. Infinity Builders works with homeowners to review property layouts, prepare permit applications, and align projects with city guidelines and HOA rules when required. The goal is to keep projects clear, organized, and predictable from start to finish.Building in the Valley comes with unique challenges. Long summers, strong sun, and seasonal monsoon storms all affect how homes are designed and built. Infinity Builders plans ADUs and home additions with these conditions in mind. Layouts support airflow and comfort, materials are chosen to handle heat and moisture, and schedules are planned to reduce disruption during peak summer temperatures. Traffic patterns in residential neighborhoods are also considered when planning deliveries and work hours.Homeowners use ADUs and additions in many ways. Some add rental units to create extra income. Others build spaces for aging parents, adult children, guests, or home offices. Garage conversions have become popular due to shorter timelines, while detached ADUs offer privacy and long term flexibility. Home additions allow families to expand kitchens, living areas, or bedrooms while keeping the original structure intact.Infinity Builders manages each project with a single team that oversees planning, permits, and construction. This approach helps homeowners stay informed and reduces confusion during the build. Clear communication and steady progress remain a focus throughout each project.Infinity Builders now offers on site consultations for ADU and home addition projects in Scottsdale and Phoenix. These consultations include a review of the property, a discussion of possible options, and guidance on next steps based on local requirements.

