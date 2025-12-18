Just Mind Counseling Partners With UT Austin to Expand Access to Affordable Therapy

UT Masters Social Work Intern - Madison Flueckiger

New Affordable Therapy Program Connects Austin Residents With Low-Cost Counseling Through UT Austin Master of Social Work Interns

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Mind Counseling announced today a new partnership with The University of Texas at Austin School of Social Work to expand access to affordable mental health care for the Austin community. Beginning in January, Just Mind will offer low-cost counseling services provided by master’s-level social work interns, under the close supervision of fully licensed clinicians.The initiative is designed to reduce financial barriers to therapy while maintaining high clinical standards. Through this partnership, Just Mind will serve as a clinical internship site for UT Austin, one of the nation’s top-ranked social work programs, which has trained mental health professionals for more than 75 years.“Cost should never be the reason someone avoids getting help,” said Teri Schroeder, LCSW and one of Just Mind's owners. “This program allows us to offer meaningful, high-quality counseling at a significantly reduced rate while also supporting the training of the next generation of mental health professionals.”Starting in January, two master’s-level counselors will begin seeing teen and adult clients for a wide range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, stress management, grief and loss, identity exploration, relationship and family issues, academic challenges, and major life transitions. While these counselors are early in their professional careers, they are actively engaged in graduate-level clinical training and receive ongoing supervision from Just Mind’s experienced, fully licensed therapists.“Just Mind Counseling serves as a clinical internship site for the UT Austin School of Social Work, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide care in a setting that prioritizes both strong supervision and accessibility,” said Madison Flueckiger and Paige Rymer, Master of Social Work interns with UT Austin. “We’re especially excited to work with individuals and families who are seeking lower-cost counseling options and may not otherwise pursue therapy.”Clients participating in the program can expect thoughtful, evidence-based care delivered within Just Mind’s established clinical framework. Supervision ensures that treatment planning, ethical standards, and quality of care remain consistent with the practice’s broader clinical offerings.A key feature of the program is affordability. Sessions with master’s-level counselors are priced at less than half of Just Mind’s standard rates, making therapy more accessible to individuals and families who may not otherwise be able to afford private practice counseling. The program is particularly well-suited for clients seeking high-quality support without the financial strain often associated with ongoing therapy.Rather than navigating a separate enrollment process, individuals interested in low-cost counseling are encouraged to visit Just Mind’s website for full details about the program, eligibility, and next steps. The dedicated page outlines what to expect from working with UT Austin interns, the types of concerns they can help address, and how supervision works.To learn more about affordable therapy in Austin Texas and request services, visit our website.In addition to this new program, Just Mind continues to advocate for broader access to mental health services across Austin. The practice regularly curates and shares information about other low-cost counseling resources available in the community, recognizing that no single provider can meet every need.“This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to accessibility, clinical excellence, and community impact,” said Teri Schroeder, LCSW. “By working alongside UT Austin, we’re able to support both clients and clinicians-in-training in a way that strengthens the mental health ecosystem in Austin.”Just Mind Counseling is a clinician-led group practice based in Austin, Texas, offering therapy and assessment services for children, teens, adults, couples, and families. With multiple locations and a team of licensed professionals, Just Mind is dedicated to providing thoughtful, ethical, and client-centered mental health care. See below for more about our counseling services in Austin Media Contact:Just Mind CounselingWebsite: https://justmind.org

