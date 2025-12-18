Savant Launches 2026 Agentic AI & Automation Finance Trends Survey

Survey to capture insights from senior finance, tax, and accounting leaders on AI adoption, workforce change, and priorities for the year ahead

This survey will help establish a benchmark for AI interest, readiness, and investment across the finance community.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in Agentic AI-powered analytics automation, today announced the launch of its 2026 Agentic AI & Automation in Finance Trends Survey, a new research initiative designed to capture how finance, tax, and accounting leaders are preparing for AI and automation-driven change in the year ahead.Even as organizations increase AI investment, leaders are still determining the practical implications of agentic AI and where it delivers measurable value. A survey from EY found that only 14% of senior leaders report that agentic AI has been fully implemented in their organizations, highlighting a gap between interest and execution.Savant’s survey will gather perspectives from director-level and senior leaders across North America on the evolving finance, tax and accounting landscape, including readiness for regulatory change, interest in emerging technologies, AI and automation adoption, and perceived benefits and risks. Findings will be published in Savant’s 2026 Agentic AI & Automation Finance Trends Report, scheduled for release in January.As organizations prepare for new levels of complexity in compliance, reporting, and data management, the survey aims to identify where teams are prioritizing investment, how confident leaders are about upcoming changes, and how AI and automation are expected to transform operations and roles in 2026.“Many organizations are moving quickly to modernize, but leaders still face open questions about which AI investments will yield the most impact,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and co-founder of Savant Labs. “This survey will help establish a benchmark for interest, readiness, and investment across the finance community.”Respondents who complete the 15-question survey will receive a $150 Amazon e-gift card as a token of appreciation for their time. Participation is limited and will close once response capacity is reached.The survey will be open for responses beginning December 18th, 2025, and is available to director-level and up leaders in finance within larger North America enterprises. Response time is approximately 5 -8 minutes.To participate in the survey, click this link. Full completion of the survey is required for e-gift delivery, valid in North America only.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is the leading agentic AI analytics platform that helps business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to cut costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io

