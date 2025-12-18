2nd Annual Orphan, Idle & Marginal Wells California Conference to Tackle Environmental and Regulatory Challenges

Orphan, Idle & Marginal Wells California Conference

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Conference Network is excited to host the 2nd Annual Orphan, Idle & Marginal Wells California Conference, scheduled for March 24-25, 2026, at the DoubleTree Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA.This pivotal, two-day event will bring together key stakeholders from government, oil and gas operators, environmental remediation firms, technology providers, and service companies to focus on the urgent need, evolving regulatory framework, and technological solutions for plugging and remediating California’s vast inventory of inactive and abandoned oil and gas wells.The state of California faces unique challenges with its aging oil and gas infrastructure, which contributes to environmental risks and significant methane emissions. The 2nd Annual Conference will serve as the premier forum to discuss crucial topics, including:Regulatory Updates: Detailed analysis of new state and federal compliance requirements and the long-term strategy for well remediation in California.Funding Mechanisms: Strategies for leveraging state grants, federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, and other financial programs to scale plugging and abandonment (P&A) efforts.Innovative P&A Technology: Showcasing the latest advancements in wellbore integrity testing, low-cost plugging materials, surface restoration, and methane leak detection.Data and Prioritization: Best practices for inventory management, risk assessment, and prioritizing which orphan and idle wells should be remediated first based on environmental impact.Case Studies: Real-world examples of successful P&A projects, collaborative models, and cost-effective operational approaches across the state."California stands at the forefront of a critical national issue regarding the safe and responsible retirement of oil and gas assets," said Symon Rubens, CEO of the Energy Conference Network. "Our second annual conference is specifically tailored to provide actionable intelligence, foster critical partnerships, and highlight the technical innovations needed to accelerate these vital environmental and safety projects, ensuring compliance and maximizing the efficiency of state and federal funds."Speakers will include officials from CalGEM, City of Los Angeles, California Department of Water Resources, among many more. The event offers unparalleled networking opportunities and a focused exhibition floor showcasing cutting-edge solutions. speaker proposals , and sponsorship opportunities for the 2nd Annual Orphan, Idle & Marginal Wells California Conference are now open.

