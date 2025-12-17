Judicial watchdog admonishes Tulare County judge for serious misconduct

(Subscription required) Citing improper treatment of court staff, unauthorized courtroom rules, and violations of litigants' rights, the Commission on Judicial Performance publicly admonished Tulare County Superior Court Judge Robin L. Wolfe.

