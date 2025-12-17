Family Office Forum Highlights Global Convergence of Legacy, Innovation, and Cultural Power During Miami Art Week

J Bradley Hilton and Rohan Marley Legacy Families of the Future Women Funding the World DJ Khaled and J. Bradley Hilton Rohan Marley and Cygalle Dias

J Bradley Hilton and the Hilton Family Office discussed next generation technology, health and generational legacy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureHouse.ai, BitBasel.miami and CDLM hosted the second annual Miami Art Week | Family Office Forum presented by The Onyx Reserve at the Sagamore Hotel, uniting legacy families, UHNW investors, global founders, cultural leaders, and distinguished creatives for a full-day experiential program during the world’s largest international art celebration.Designed as a living work of art, the Forum invited guests into a day where conversations shaped culture, collaborations inspired transformation, and multigenerational leaders contributed to a global narrative unfolding in real time.The Forum explored the evolving definition of modern legacy—where wellness, innovation, culture, and intergenerational stewardship converge to shape how families build impact for the century ahead.A Singular Convergence of Cultural Figures and Global VisionariesThe Forum welcomed an extraordinary lineup including Scott Page of Pink Floyd, world-renowned violinist DPAK, and Bill Hutchinson of Dunhill Partners, who jointly presented Free & Equal Elections: United We Stand, founded by Christina Tobin. A meaningful highlight of the day was the presence of Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali—humanitarian, actress, author, and former wife of Muhammad Ali—whose new book A Whole New Light has sparked widespread discussion. “My life has always been about lifting others. Legacy is not what we keep—it’s what we give,” Ali shared.Entrepreneurial leaders driving meaningful and measurable impact were celebrated with the Everyday Hero Award, presented by Jonathan Barry, Founder of the Family Office Forum. This year’s honorees included Roland Peralta, Founder of WHEN Justice, recognized for leveraging litigation finance to hold corporations accountable and advance environmental progress; Dan Lake, Founder of Tax Equity Pros, honored for accelerating the adoption of solar energy through innovative tax-equity strategies that align profitability with planetary stewardship; and Koncelia Chougar, recognized for his bold vision and global leadership in contemporary arts.Michael King Jr., Founder of The Light Must Unite Foundation, also received an award demonstrating unwavering philanthropic leadership through transformative programs such as Opioid Awareness His initiatives champion the principle that “When We Change the Frequency, We Change The World,” creating tangible impact in communities and raising awareness around critical social issues.Jaian Cuttari brought global insight and a deep passion for art, exemplified by innovative projects like the Tesla Digital Art auction. His work bridges diplomacy, technology, and community development, demonstrating how creative approaches can drive meaningful impact across industries, governments, and emerging markets.Brock Pierce, entrepreneur and philanthropist, leveraged his expertise in auctioning the Tesla Digital Art and supporting cutting-edge, purpose-driven initiatives. His efforts highlighted the intersection of technology, art, and philanthropy, contributing to the growth of innovative programs with cultural and social impact.Legacy Families of the Future PanelModerated by Cygalle Dias, President of CDLM, this signature panel featured multigenerational leaders shaping the future of family enterprise, philanthropy, wellness, and global culture.Panel Included:● J. Bradley Hilton — Chairman, Hilton Family Office; Founder, The J. Bradley Experience (JBE); Grandson of Conrad N. Hilton● Gregory Guggenheim — Philanthropist and Impact Investor● Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali — Humanitarian Leader, Author, and Cultural Icon● Rohan Marley — Founder of Marley Coffee, RoMarley Beach House, and Lion OrderJ. Bradley Hilton brought to the Forum a profound multigenerational perspective shaped by the Hilton family’s century-long legacy of hospitality, philanthropy, and global impact. As Chairman of the Hilton Family Office and founder of The J. Bradley Experience (JBE), Hilton is pioneering a new era of experiential living that unites legacy, wellness, longevity, and innovation. Through JBE, Hilton curates transformational programs that merge world-class hospitality with next-generation health technologies and regenerative wellness strategies. His participation underscored the Forum’s mission: honoring heritage while activating the future.Hilton’s contribution reflected his broader mission to evolve legacy from something inherited to something consciously engineered. Through JBE, he emphasizes that true generational wealth is measured in wellbeing, emotional resilience, and healthspan—not only capital. His work integrates breakthroughs in metabolic health, regenerative wellness, and longevity science to create pathways for families to live longer, stronger, and more purpose-driven lives. Hilton’s work consistently bridges heritage with horizon—translating timeless family values into next-generation systems for longevity, cultural stewardship, and regenerative innovation.Beyond wellness and experiential living, Hilton is co-founding transformative ventures in circular systems and advanced materials, helping reimagine how global families invest in the future of the planet. These initiatives focus on next-generation materials and circular supply chains that will underpin future advances in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and planetary resilience.Women Funding the World BreakfastThe day began with a private culinary and thought-leadership experience led by celebrity chef Allan Campbell, globally known as Tom Brady’s personal chef. The elevated, wellness-forward menu set the tone for a day rooted in performance, creativity, and purpose.The J. Bradley Experience: Wellness, Longevity & the Future of Legacy LivingThe Forum included a soft introduction to The J. Bradley Experience (JBE), Hilton’s next-generation platform redefining how influential families live, travel, connect, and preserve their wellbeing. Inspired by the Hilton tradition of hospitality excellence, JBE blends bespoke travel, curated wellness immersions, longevity technologies, and Michelin-level nutrition programs. Guests also explored breakthrough innovations in the Longevity Lounge, where inventors unveiled cutting-edge technologies designed to extend both lifespan and healthspan—offering a compelling glimpse into the future of human potential.JBE positions legacy as a living ecosystem—one that honors the past while optimizing the mind, body, and lifespan of future generations.Special thanks to Shelly O’Neill of Marley Wellness, Kx Family Care, and OE Agency for expertly facilitating and coordinating Rohan Marley’s appearance; and to David Chen, also known as Panda, for his valued professional advisory support. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Paul Gavoni for speaking on behalf of The Light Must Unite and delivering a compelling and deeply impactful presentation on addiction and mental health—bringing clarity, compassion, and urgency to these critical issues.A New Kind of Spectacle: UPC Ultimate Pillow Fighting ChampionshipGuests were treated to the high-energy UPC Ultimate Pillow Fighting Championship, starring elite MMA/UFC fighters in a theatrical, G-rated performance that became one of the most memorable moments of the day.Private VVIP Pent Haus AccessUHNW families and global investors accessed the private Sagamore Pent Haus for confidential meetings, deal-flow discussions, and curated gatherings. The space was presented in partnership with Onyx Reserve and Vestige Capital.A Milestone Moment: Tokenization of a $44 Million MichelangeloIn partnership with BitBasel, the Forum unveiled the tokenization of a $44 million Michelangelo artwork, marking a groundbreaking advancement in blockchain-enabled art investment and digital ownership. This milestone reflects a broader movement toward democratizing access to cultural assets through secure blockchain technologies.LEGACY SPOTLIGHT QUOTE:“Legacy is not what you leave behind—it is what you set in motion.The future of wealth is the future of wellbeing.” — J. Bradley HiltonSpecial ThanksThe Family Office Forum extends heartfelt appreciation to every visionary leader, artist, innovator, and legacy family whose presence made this historic gathering possible. Special acknowledgement is extended to Dr.Khalilah Camacho Ali, whose wisdom and humanitarian spirit elevated the event.We also thank our distinguished panelists—J. Bradley Hilton, Brock Pierce, Gregory Guggenheim and Rohan Marley for their invaluable insights. Special Thanks to: VIPME Luxury Ground Transport and @vipmeconcierge for their exceptional support and valued partnership.The Forum extends a special acknowledgement to J. Bradley Hilton, whose dedication to global wellness, generational leadership, and future-focused innovation embodies the evolving vision of modern legacy families. Through The J. Bradley Experience, Hilton continues to champion a world where longevity, wellbeing, cultural excellence, and purpose-driven prosperity shape the world.This year’s Forum marks a pivotal step toward a new global dialogue—one where legacy families not only preserve wealth, but actively architect the cultural, technological, and wellness ecosystems that will define the next century.About J. Bradley Hilton and the Hilton Family OfficeHilton Family Office provides a premium family office experience. Our unique model gives clients one-touch access to a network of world-class resources and multi-billion-dollar family office strategies to streamline financial decision-making.Clients benefit from a holistic approach that brings their existing advisors together as a unified team, increasing efficiency and delivering synergistic wealth-building solutions. The firm offers access to more than 150 dynamic strategies spanning tax optimization, cost reduction, wealth accumulation, generational planning, liquidity event planning, elite concierge services, and alternative investments via exclusive private family office networks.Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors, part of the Hilton Family Office platform, is dedicated to delivering highly personalized, advanced financial solutions traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm provides a range of services, including Wealth Management, Advanced Tax Planning & Mitigation, Asset Protection & Legacy Planning, Business & Cash Flow Planning, Insurance & Risk Management and Benefits & Defined Benefit Planning. For more information, please visit www.HiltonWealth.com . In addition, the Hilton Family Office operates The Hilton Technology Fund ( www.HiltonTechFund.com ), The J. Bradley Experience ( www.jbradleyexperience.com ) and Hilton Finance.Media ContactCygalle DiasCDLM | Cygalle Dias Public RelationsCygalle@cygallepr.com

