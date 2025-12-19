Submit Release
WWE Announcer Byron Saxton Visits Field of Screams Ahead of Hershey Park Event

MOUNTVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Field of Screams, Pennsylvania’s premier haunted attraction, recently welcomed a special guest: Byron Saxton, renowned WWE announcer and personality. Saxton stopped by the attraction while in the area for WWE’s combined Raw and SmackDown live event at the Giant Center in Hershey.

During his visit, Saxton explored the grounds, captured photos and videos, and shared his experience, highlighting Field of Screams as a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers. His visit brought excitement to fans and staff alike, adding to the attraction’s growing reputation as a nationally recognized entertainment experience.

Field of Screams is honored to host high-profile visitors from across the entertainment world and appreciates Byron Saxton for stopping by and sharing the experience. With its immersive attractions and commitment to unforgettable scares, FOS continues to attract guests from near and far.

For more information about Field of Screams, visit www.fieldofscreams.com or follow the attraction on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes moments.

