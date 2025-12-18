Kanthos Launches Food Supplement Transparency Survey To Better Understand Consumer Experiences With Labelling

Ever felt unsure while reading a food supplement label or what some of the numbers really mean? You’re not alone. Kanthos Limited has launched its Food Supplement Transparency Survey to better understand these experiences. Kanthos Limited is a UK-based company focused on improving transparency, quality and trust in the food supplement space.

UK-wide survey invites supplement users to share how they read labels and where information feels unclear – with a chance to win a £100 Amazon.co.uk voucher

Many products provide a lot of information, but the way it is laid out or worded can make it difficult for someone without a scientific background to compare different options clearly.” — Dr Abdulrahman Alsawadi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanthos Limited, the company behind the VitaV range of food supplements, has launched a Food Supplement Transparency Survey to explore how people in the UK choose supplements and how clearly they feel information is presented on product labels.

The survey is open to UK residents aged 18 and over, takes around 4–6 minutes to complete, and is anonymous. At the end, participants can choose to enter a prize draw for a £100 Amazon.co.uk voucher as a thank you for taking part.

The aim is to gather real-world insights into how consumers read supplement labels, which details they rely on most, and which aspects they find harder to interpret or compare across products.

“As a doctor and as a supplement founder, I see every day how important clear information is for people trying to look after their health,” said Dr Abdulrahman Alsawadi, founder of Kanthos Limited and VitaV. “Many products provide a lot of information, but the way it is laid out or worded can make it difficult for someone without a scientific background to compare different options clearly."

This survey is about listening carefully to people’s experiences and using that insight to support clearer, more transparent communication in the supplement space.”

Understanding how people read supplement labels

Initial conversations with customers and healthcare professionals suggest that some supplement users would like labels and information to be easier to compare and understand. The survey looks at areas such as:

- How people typically choose and compare products (e.g. ingredients, dose, reviews, professional recommendations).

- Which parts of the label they find most useful when deciding what to buy.

- Situations where they have felt uncertain, confused, or unsure how to interpret the information provided.

- How important transparency, accurate dosing and clear explanations are when weighing up different options.

The results will form the basis of the first Kanthos Supplement Transparency Report, which Kanthos plans to publish and make available to the public.

“Our aim with Kanthos and VitaV is to help reduce the gap between what people expect from a label and what they actually understand,” added Dr Alsawadi. “There are many high-quality products on the market, but the way information is presented can vary a lot. We want to build a clearer picture of how people experience this in everyday life, and use those insights to guide how we communicate, and to contribute to a wider conversation about transparency.”

How to take part:

- The survey is available online and is open to UK residents aged 18+ who buy or use food supplements.

- Survey link: https://kanthos.com/transparency_survey_2025/

- Closing date: The survey is expected to remain open until around 31 January 2026, and may be extended to ensure a meaningful number of responses.

- Prize draw: One eligible respondent will be selected at random to receive a £100 Amazon.co.uk e-voucher. No purchase is required to take part. A brief summary of the prize draw terms is available on the survey page.

About Kanthos Limited:

Kanthos Limited is a UK-based company focused on improving transparency, quality and trust in the food supplement sector. Through its VitaV brand, Kanthos develops targeted formulations with carefully considered doses and aims to avoid unnecessary excipients and bulking agents where possible, while prioritising clear, straightforward labelling. The company’s aim is to raise expectations of how supplements are formulated, presented and explained, so that consumers can make more informed decisions without needing specialist knowledge.

About VitaV:

VitaV is a UK-made supplement brand developed to support specific body systems with considered formulations and transparent labelling. The range currently includes products such as BrainGuard+, JointGuard+, BeautyGuard+ and LiverGuard+. VitaV emphasises clear ingredient lists, calculated dosing and packaging choices that reflect a long-term view of individual and environmental well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

