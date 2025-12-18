Nick Evans Mowery hits the mark with his new album release ‘Kyd’

Nick Evans Mowery 'Kyd' releases Jan 30, 2026

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter and Producer Nick Evans Mowery is set to release his 24th studio album, 'Kyd' (Tangent Boy Productions) - available January 30, 2026 on all download and streaming platforms.Mowery’s new album features (9) Alternative Pop/Rock tracks that encompass organic instrumentation and contemporary Synth-Pop grooves. Like most of his former releases, Mowery wrote all of the songs, performed all instrumentation and produced the album himself. The opening track, ‘Move One Baby’ - immediately grabs the listener with a powerful hook comparable to any chart topping hit! This is followed by, ‘Lucid Dream’ - which is a colorful synth driven anthem with lyrics about wanting to star in a love interest’s dreams. The title track, ‘Kyd (Leave the Radio On)’ is a gritty offering reminiscent of 80’s smash hit - ‘Walking on Sunshine’ by Katrina And the Waves. The songs and the hooks keep coming! Tracks like ‘Crush’, ‘Kickin’ the Canvas’ and ‘Market Square Girl’ envelop the contemporary style and production of many artists that currently frequent the Billboard Charts. Mowery concludes the album with a heart wrenching tear-jerker that has to be heard if you’re a true music lover.“He’s a songwriting machine!” - Dino DiMuro/Pitch Perfect “Mowery is an excellent singer!” - Rhys Williams/Blues Blast Magazine “Playing all the instruments on a record is usually reserved for the savant greatness of Stevie Wonder or dearly departed Prince. It is not always done well by mere mortals often sounding too stiff and with little variation. Mowery, however, nails it!” - Bucky O’Hare/Blues Blast Magazine Although many might consider Nick Evans Mowery relatively new to the music scene, his music has actually been infecting our brains without us even knowing it. Mowery’s music has been in dozens of hit television shows and movies since 2009- The Big Bang Theory, Shameless, City on a Hill, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Seal Team, Benji, Step Up 3D, The Young & the Restless and the list goes on and on and on! All music was self produced and covers almost every genre - Rock, Pop, Blues, Country, Smooth Jazz, and yes…Holiday!Nick Evans Mowery ‘Kyd’ is worth every listen.Track Listing:1. Move On Baby2. Lucid Dream3. Kyd (Leave the Radio On)4. Crush5. Edge of a Breakthrough6. Kickin’ the Canvas7. Markey Square Girl8. Use it, Lose it, Gone9. WrongFor more information - www.thenemproject.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.