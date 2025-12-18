Archdiocese of Philadelphia Sees Record Engagement for Vocations Driven by Digital Outreach

Messenger Eagle Communications Drives Innovation in Digital Outreach to Engage Young Men

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Messenger Eagle Communications has partnered with another archdiocese to pioneer its cutting-edge digital model for engaging young men, leading them to grow in faith and the practice of discernment, while promoting vocations and the recruitment of future priests.Recent campaign data for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Vocation Office for the Diocesan Priesthood has demonstrated extraordinary results in just over just nine weeks of the active campaign: 2.49 million impressions, 9,582 clicks, an overall 0.38% CTR—well above the industry benchmark of 0.10%—with one platform click-through rate reaching up to 8.07%, and video achieving a 76% completion rate. These numbers highlight the power of meeting Gen Z men—the primary audience of the Vocation Office—where they spend an average of 6.4 hours online daily, often turning to and trusting AI and digital tools for guidance on life’s biggest questions: identity, purpose, mental health, and faith.Building on prior success with the Archdiocese of Boston, Messenger Eagle is helping to guide the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Vocation Office for the Diocesan Priesthood to connect with young men in meaningful ways—meeting them where they are and encouraging them to explore their life’s purpose, deepen their faith, and discern God’s call. Through social media campaigns, short-form video, and interactive digital content, this modern approach complements traditional vocational efforts while creating a dynamic, engaging space for discernment in the digital landscape.Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of communication and shaping culture online, saying, “Communication is not only the transmission of information, but it is also the creation of a culture, of human and digital environments that become spaces for dialogue and discussion.” Young men, today, expect the Church to engage them in this space.“Vocation directors are called to walk alongside young men as they seek God’s call and digital tools allow us to meet men where they already are, inspiring hope, reflection, connection, and a true sense of purpose,” said Tim Watkins, President and CEO of Messenger Eagle, a devout Catholic committed to strengthening the Church and ensuring her presence and voice are represented in every space.Messenger Eagle Communications plans to expand its efforts to equip dioceses nationwide with digital strategies that reach, engage, and inspire young men—guiding them toward what is good, beautiful, and true, fostering faithful discipleship and cultivating the next generation of husbands, fathers, and priests.Learn more: Subscribe to The Messenger , a monthly blog with actionable insights for vocationsAbout Messenger Eagle CommunicationsWith over 37 years of marketing experience, Messenger Eagle Communications (MEC), a division of Renegade Communications, partners with Catholic and nonprofit organizations and dioceses to advance their mission through integrated digital strategy, creative storytelling, and CRM-driven engagement systems. For MEC, this is more than marketing—it’s a shared mission, guiding you within the digital landscape for your message to resonate with and engage your audiences. Learn more at messengereagle.com.Schedule a Meeting with Us:Maureen ProvencherMessenger Eagle Communicationsmprovencher@messengereagle.com | 410-667-1400 x 223 | messengereagle.com

